WA Forecast for Wednesday, June 22, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Cloudy;72;56;WNW;6;49%;71%;3 Bellingham;Cloudy;66;58;SSE;8;78%;71%;2 Bremerton;Cloudy;76;56;ENE;5;61%;31%;3 Chehalis;Low clouds;74;54;WNW;5;63%;31%;5 Deer Park;Clouds limiting sun;78;49;SSW;8;52%;28%;7 Eastsound;Rain and drizzle;65;56;S;7;78%;78%;2 Ellensburg;Windy in the p.m.;82;58;NW;12;39%;3%;9 Ephrata;Partly sunny;82;59;NW;8;36%;1%;9 Everett;Cloudy;73;56;NNW;6;55%;34%;3 Fort Lewis;Cloudy;75;56;SW;3;64%;18%;4 Friday Harbor;Cloudy;64;54;SSW;8;76%;44%;3 Hoquiam;Low clouds;66;57;WNW;9;76%;24%;3 Kelso-Longview;Warmer;77;56;WNW;7;66%;11%;7 Moses Lake;Partly sunny;84;58;SSW;8;40%;0%;9 Olympia;Cloudy;76;56;SW;3;65%;18%;4 Omak;Periods of sun;81;57;W;9;46%;11%;7 Pasco;Partly sunny, nice;87;59;SSW;5;38%;0%;9 Port Angeles;A shower in the p.m.;63;55;WNW;8;76%;66%;2 Pullman;Clouding up, warmer;74;53;ESE;5;54%;0%;10 Puyallup;Cloudy;77;57;S;5;59%;17%;5 Quillayute;A shower or two;61;53;WNW;5;88%;85%;2 Renton;Cloudy;76;57;NE;6;57%;30%;4 Seattle;Cloudy;74;57;NE;6;61%;30%;2 Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;75;58;N;3;64%;30%;4 Shelton;Cloudy;75;56;WSW;6;66%;22%;3 Spokane;Warmer with clouds;77;55;SSE;7;48%;4%;5 Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;76;53;S;8;55%;3%;7 Spokane Felts;Warmer with clouds;77;55;SSE;7;48%;4%;5 Stampede Pass;Clouds and sun;61;48;W;4;66%;31%;8 Tacoma;Cloudy;74;55;W;6;62%;21%;4 Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;74;56;SW;3;69%;21%;4 Vancouver;Warmer;80;57;NNW;7;56%;5%;7 Walla Walla;Partly sunny, warmer;80;60;SE;5;44%;0%;10 Wenatchee;Clouds and sun;81;59;WNW;8;38%;5%;9 Whidbey Island;Cloudy;63;54;WSW;7;80%;44%;3 Yakima;Nice with some sun;84;55;N;4;36%;2%;9