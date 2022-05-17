Skip to main content
WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Thursday, May 19, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Cloudy with showers;56;42;NW;11;59%;99%;2

Bellingham;Morning showers;57;45;SW;20;77%;78%;3

Bremerton;A morning shower;59;41;SW;14;69%;86%;3

Chehalis;Showers around;56;42;WSW;8;75%;93%;3

Deer Park;A shower;59;34;WSW;12;57%;84%;3

Eastsound;Cloudy and windy;57;45;WSW;19;69%;44%;2

Ellensburg;Windy;60;41;NW;17;51%;36%;6

Ephrata;Windy in the p.m.;65;39;W;17;39%;18%;8

Everett;A couple of showers;58;43;NE;12;54%;99%;2

Fort Lewis;Breezy with showers;58;41;SW;16;69%;93%;3

Friday Harbor;Breezy in the p.m.;56;45;WSW;13;66%;44%;2

Hoquiam;A couple of showers;56;45;W;20;73%;98%;3

Kelso-Longview;Morning showers;58;44;W;10;75%;95%;2

Moses Lake;Breezy in the p.m.;68;41;WSW;13;41%;12%;3

Olympia;Showers around;57;41;SW;14;74%;81%;3

Omak;Breezy and cool;66;39;S;15;40%;34%;7

Pasco;Increasingly windy;69;46;WSW;17;45%;13%;7

Port Angeles;A shower in the a.m.;55;43;WSW;14;68%;69%;2

Pullman;A couple of showers;57;38;WSW;15;62%;88%;3

Puyallup;Showers;58;43;SW;10;69%;98%;4

Quillayute;Showers around;52;40;W;16;85%;98%;2

Renton;A couple of showers;58;44;SW;11;60%;94%;4

Seattle;Morning showers;58;44;SW;13;65%;94%;4

Seattle Boeing;A couple of showers;58;44;SSW;16;72%;90%;4

Shelton;Winds subsiding;57;40;WSW;17;72%;67%;3

Spokane;Breezy with a shower;60;40;WSW;15;54%;84%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Increasingly windy;57;35;WSW;19;63%;63%;3

Spokane Felts;Breezy with a shower;60;40;WSW;15;54%;84%;3

Stampede Pass;Cold with showers;41;30;W;8;90%;100%;8

Tacoma;Morning showers;57;42;SW;12;67%;83%;3

Tacoma Narrows;Morning showers;57;43;SW;17;72%;84%;3

Vancouver;Showers around;62;46;W;7;62%;94%;2

Walla Walla;A morning shower;62;43;SW;12;52%;65%;3

Wenatchee;Windy in the p.m.;61;43;WNW;13;43%;36%;8

Whidbey Island;Very windy, a shower;56;45;W;24;71%;93%;3

Yakima;Breezy in the p.m.;65;40;W;13;42%;33%;7

_____

