WA Forecast for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Periods of rain;61;50;SSE;5;51%;99%;2 Bellingham;Periods of rain;59;51;SSE;6;91%;99%;2 Bremerton;Periods of rain;61;49;SSW;6;78%;99%;2 Chehalis;Cloudy with showers;63;49;SSW;6;86%;98%;2 Deer Park;Overcast and milder;69;43;NW;7;59%;44%;3 Eastsound;Periods of rain;57;51;SE;6;89%;99%;2 Ellensburg;A brief shower;69;47;WNW;6;59%;83%;2 Ephrata;Becoming cloudy;69;46;WSW;7;54%;33%;4 Everett;Periods of rain;62;51;SSE;5;58%;98%;2 Fort Lewis;A couple of showers;62;48;SSW;5;84%;98%;2 Friday Harbor;Periods of rain;58;49;S;6;77%;99%;2 Hoquiam;Rainy times;59;49;SW;11;90%;99%;2 Kelso-Longview;Showers around;66;51;S;6;82%;98%;2 Moses Lake;Turning out cloudy;75;49;SSW;6;50%;26%;4 Olympia;A couple of showers;61;48;S;5;88%;97%;2 Omak;Showers around;62;45;SSE;7;74%;80%;2 Pasco;A p.m. t-shower;77;56;WSW;7;54%;61%;3 Port Angeles;Periods of rain;57;47;SSE;4;84%;99%;2 Pullman;Showers around;72;48;SSW;12;61%;80%;4 Puyallup;Cloudy, p.m. showers;65;51;SW;5;83%;100%;2 Quillayute;Periods of rain;56;45;SSW;9;96%;99%;2 Renton;Periods of rain;64;51;SSW;6;70%;98%;2 Seattle;Rain at times;61;51;SSW;6;79%;98%;2 Seattle Boeing;Periods of rain;62;50;SSW;4;85%;98%;2 Shelton;Rain and drizzle;59;47;SSW;5;91%;98%;2 Spokane;Warmer;70;50;SSE;5;60%;55%;3 Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy and milder;68;44;S;9;71%;70%;3 Spokane Felts;Warmer;70;50;SSE;5;60%;55%;3 Stampede Pass;A little p.m. rain;51;39;WNW;3;87%;96%;2 Tacoma;Periods of rain;61;49;SSW;5;80%;98%;2 Tacoma Narrows;A little rain;61;49;SSW;4;89%;97%;2 Vancouver;Showers around;70;54;SSW;6;67%;92%;2 Walla Walla;A p.m. t-shower;73;53;S;6;69%;70%;4 Wenatchee;An afternoon shower;64;48;WNW;7;63%;54%;2 Whidbey Island;Periods of rain;58;49;S;12;85%;96%;2 Yakima;Mostly cloudy;72;45;WSW;5;53%;34%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather