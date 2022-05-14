Skip to main content
weather

WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Monday, May 16, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Periods of rain;61;50;SSE;5;51%;99%;2

Bellingham;Periods of rain;59;51;SSE;6;91%;99%;2

Bremerton;Periods of rain;61;49;SSW;6;78%;99%;2

Chehalis;Cloudy with showers;63;49;SSW;6;86%;98%;2

Deer Park;Overcast and milder;69;43;NW;7;59%;44%;3

Eastsound;Periods of rain;57;51;SE;6;89%;99%;2

Ellensburg;A brief shower;69;47;WNW;6;59%;83%;2

Ephrata;Becoming cloudy;69;46;WSW;7;54%;33%;4

Everett;Periods of rain;62;51;SSE;5;58%;98%;2

Fort Lewis;A couple of showers;62;48;SSW;5;84%;98%;2

Friday Harbor;Periods of rain;58;49;S;6;77%;99%;2

Hoquiam;Rainy times;59;49;SW;11;90%;99%;2

Kelso-Longview;Showers around;66;51;S;6;82%;98%;2

Moses Lake;Turning out cloudy;75;49;SSW;6;50%;26%;4

Olympia;A couple of showers;61;48;S;5;88%;97%;2

Omak;Showers around;62;45;SSE;7;74%;80%;2

Pasco;A p.m. t-shower;77;56;WSW;7;54%;61%;3

Port Angeles;Periods of rain;57;47;SSE;4;84%;99%;2

Pullman;Showers around;72;48;SSW;12;61%;80%;4

Puyallup;Cloudy, p.m. showers;65;51;SW;5;83%;100%;2

Quillayute;Periods of rain;56;45;SSW;9;96%;99%;2

Renton;Periods of rain;64;51;SSW;6;70%;98%;2

Seattle;Rain at times;61;51;SSW;6;79%;98%;2

Seattle Boeing;Periods of rain;62;50;SSW;4;85%;98%;2

Shelton;Rain and drizzle;59;47;SSW;5;91%;98%;2

Spokane;Warmer;70;50;SSE;5;60%;55%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy and milder;68;44;S;9;71%;70%;3

Spokane Felts;Warmer;70;50;SSE;5;60%;55%;3

Stampede Pass;A little p.m. rain;51;39;WNW;3;87%;96%;2

Tacoma;Periods of rain;61;49;SSW;5;80%;98%;2

Tacoma Narrows;A little rain;61;49;SSW;4;89%;97%;2

Vancouver;Showers around;70;54;SSW;6;67%;92%;2

Walla Walla;A p.m. t-shower;73;53;S;6;69%;70%;4

Wenatchee;An afternoon shower;64;48;WNW;7;63%;54%;2

Whidbey Island;Periods of rain;58;49;S;12;85%;96%;2

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;72;45;WSW;5;53%;34%;2

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By