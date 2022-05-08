Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;A shower in the a.m.;55;43;ESE;6;50%;77%;2

Bellingham;Rain and drizzle;56;45;S;10;72%;74%;2

Bremerton;A couple of showers;57;41;SW;7;67%;90%;2

Chehalis;A shower in the a.m.;54;40;SSW;6;58%;66%;2

Deer Park;Rain/snow showers;53;31;SW;10;66%;93%;2

Eastsound;Cloudy;55;46;SW;6;70%;44%;2

Ellensburg;Very windy, cloudy;55;38;NW;25;45%;20%;4

Ephrata;Cloudy and cool;59;38;W;11;35%;12%;3

Everett;Cloudy with a shower;56;43;SE;6;57%;89%;2

Fort Lewis;Cloudy with a shower;55;39;SSW;9;62%;84%;2

Friday Harbor;A shower in the a.m.;54;45;WSW;7;71%;66%;2

Hoquiam;Cloudy with a shower;54;44;WNW;11;68%;83%;2

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy with a shower;55;40;WSW;5;69%;84%;2

Moses Lake;Cloudy and cool;61;39;W;10;41%;27%;3

Olympia;A shower in the a.m.;54;39;SW;9;65%;63%;2

Omak;Cloudy with a shower;60;36;NNE;9;47%;61%;3

Pasco;Turning cloudy, cool;63;42;SW;12;40%;27%;7

Port Angeles;A couple of showers;54;42;WSW;8;69%;92%;2

Pullman;Rain and snow shower;49;33;SSW;16;56%;62%;3

Puyallup;A couple of showers;56;42;SSW;7;66%;87%;2

Quillayute;A couple of showers;53;42;N;7;78%;94%;2

Renton;Cloudy with a shower;55;43;SSW;8;62%;97%;2

Seattle;Cloudy with a shower;55;43;SSW;7;68%;89%;2

Seattle Boeing;A couple of showers;56;44;S;8;65%;89%;2

Shelton;A shower in the a.m.;55;39;WSW;10;65%;63%;2

Spokane;Rain/snow showers;53;37;SSW;11;57%;92%;2

Spokane Fairchild;Rain tapering off;51;32;SW;14;64%;88%;2

Spokane Felts;Rain/snow showers;53;37;SSW;11;57%;92%;2

Stampede Pass;Rain and snow shower;36;30;W;6;84%;93%;2

Tacoma;Cloudy with a shower;54;41;SW;8;67%;65%;2

Tacoma Narrows;A morning shower;55;43;SW;9;66%;58%;2

Vancouver;A couple of showers;55;41;NW;6;68%;90%;2

Walla Walla;Breezy in the a.m.;55;40;S;14;49%;30%;5

Wenatchee;Cloudy and breezy;56;41;WNW;15;39%;18%;3

Whidbey Island;Rain and drizzle;54;45;WSW;10;70%;70%;2

Yakima;Overcast and cool;60;35;WNW;9;38%;30%;4

