WA Forecast for Thursday, April 14, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Cloudy with a shower;53;29;ENE;5;44%;83%;2 Bellingham;A shower in the p.m.;53;35;ENE;4;58%;73%;5 Bremerton;A passing shower;52;32;NE;6;60%;85%;2 Chehalis;A little a.m. rain;47;31;SE;5;58%;91%;3 Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;44;24;NE;10;25%;16%;3 Eastsound;Partly sunny, chilly;50;37;N;3;63%;70%;4 Ellensburg;Cloudy and chilly;46;25;WNW;9;45%;92%;2 Ephrata;Breezy in the a.m.;47;29;N;14;29%;39%;2 Everett;A little p.m. rain;54;30;ENE;5;46%;63%;2 Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;47;29;SSE;4;64%;88%;2 Friday Harbor;Rather cloudy, cool;51;40;NNE;5;64%;85%;4 Hoquiam;Showers around;50;34;ESE;9;71%;85%;3 Kelso-Longview;Rain and drizzle;47;30;SE;5;75%;97%;2 Moses Lake;Cloudy and cool;51;29;ENE;9;27%;44%;2 Olympia;A little a.m. rain;47;31;S;4;71%;95%;2 Omak;Mostly cloudy;49;27;NNE;9;28%;16%;2 Pasco;Cloudy with a shower;50;28;SW;7;54%;88%;2 Port Angeles;A couple of showers;47;35;SSW;6;67%;88%;3 Pullman;Cloudy and chilly;39;25;W;9;50%;44%;3 Puyallup;A little a.m. rain;52;31;ESE;4;64%;87%;1 Quillayute;A little p.m. rain;47;31;E;4;75%;66%;2 Renton;A little p.m. rain;51;32;ENE;6;53%;68%;2 Seattle;Rain and drizzle;50;34;NE;6;59%;86%;2 Seattle Boeing;A shower;51;34;SE;5;54%;86%;2 Shelton;Occasional rain;47;28;NE;5;72%;87%;2 Spokane;Mostly cloudy;45;24;ENE;10;31%;24%;3 Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy and chilly;43;22;NE;13;34%;25%;2 Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;45;24;ENE;10;31%;24%;3 Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy, cold;30;18;ESE;6;73%;35%;2 Tacoma;A shower or two;49;33;ENE;5;62%;85%;2 Tacoma Narrows;A shower in places;49;34;SSE;4;66%;56%;2 Vancouver;Rain and drizzle;48;35;ENE;5;74%;96%;2 Walla Walla;A few showers, cold;43;27;SSE;7;65%;92%;2 Wenatchee;Cloudy and chilly;46;29;WNW;8;38%;87%;2 Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;38;ESE;6;57%;66%;4 Yakima;Mostly cloudy, cold;44;26;N;9;48%;57%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather