WA Forecast for Wednesday, April 13, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A couple of showers;48;31;ENE;7;55%;91%;2 Bellingham;A couple of showers;50;35;ENE;8;67%;89%;2 Bremerton;A couple of showers;49;34;S;9;69%;94%;2 Chehalis;A couple of showers;47;28;SSE;6;58%;98%;3 Deer Park;Morning flurries;42;27;ENE;11;34%;58%;2 Eastsound;Partly sunny;50;37;E;9;65%;44%;3 Ellensburg;Rain and snow shower;46;28;WSW;7;50%;93%;3 Ephrata;Partly sunny, chilly;45;33;NE;11;36%;44%;3 Everett;A couple of showers;48;32;SE;7;56%;90%;2 Fort Lewis;A couple of showers;48;31;SSE;9;63%;90%;3 Friday Harbor;A shower;50;39;SE;9;73%;87%;3 Hoquiam;A couple of showers;47;36;E;11;70%;95%;3 Kelso-Longview;Chilly with rain;45;36;SE;6;78%;98%;2 Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;50;33;NE;8;36%;62%;3 Olympia;A couple of showers;45;30;SSW;9;71%;91%;3 Omak;Mostly cloudy;47;31;N;8;39%;92%;2 Pasco;A shower in places;49;29;ESE;6;48%;55%;3 Port Angeles;A couple of showers;45;32;SSW;5;70%;96%;2 Pullman;Cold, an a.m. shower;37;24;E;7;60%;53%;3 Puyallup;A couple of showers;52;31;ESE;7;69%;97%;3 Quillayute;A couple of showers;45;32;E;7;76%;98%;2 Renton;A couple of showers;50;34;SE;8;60%;91%;3 Seattle;Some sun, a shower;49;35;SSW;9;65%;91%;3 Seattle Boeing;A few showers;50;37;ENE;10;59%;90%;3 Shelton;A couple of showers;46;30;NE;10;71%;96%;2 Spokane;Morning flurries;43;28;ENE;11;39%;57%;2 Spokane Fairchild;A little a.m. snow;41;23;ENE;14;43%;59%;2 Spokane Felts;Morning flurries;43;28;ENE;11;39%;57%;2 Stampede Pass;Cold with a flurry;29;20;ESE;4;84%;92%;4 Tacoma;A couple of showers;48;33;SSE;8;68%;94%;2 Tacoma Narrows;A couple of showers;47;33;ENE;10;69%;97%;3 Vancouver;A little rain;46;34;SSE;6;74%;91%;2 Walla Walla;Cold with a shower;41;26;ESE;7;70%;66%;3 Wenatchee;Snow showers;44;31;NNE;7;44%;99%;2 Whidbey Island;A couple of showers;49;37;ESE;17;67%;94%;3 Yakima;Showers around, cold;46;30;NNW;6;50%;98%;2