WA Forecast for Thursday, December 2, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Cooler;45;31;NNE;5;85%;43%;0 Bellingham;Variable cloudiness;46;34;NNE;7;70%;30%;1 Bremerton;Cooler;45;36;NNE;7;85%;28%;0 Chehalis;Cooler;47;35;NNE;5;67%;41%;0 Deer Park;High clouds and mild;48;31;NNE;6;80%;1%;1 Eastsound;Rather cloudy;47;39;NW;8;67%;26%;1 Ellensburg;Breezy;52;31;WNW;14;59%;6%;2 Ephrata;Partly sunny;55;32;NW;9;55%;2%;2 Everett;Cooler;45;32;N;5;84%;42%;0 Fort Lewis;A morning shower;48;34;NNE;5;74%;57%;1 Friday Harbor;Low clouds;47;38;N;6;67%;22%;0 Hoquiam;Periods of sun;49;36;N;11;69%;15%;1 Kelso-Longview;Areas of morning fog;51;36;NNW;5;76%;42%;0 Moses Lake;Partly sunny, mild;57;35;NNE;7;54%;0%;2 Olympia;A morning shower;48;34;N;6;77%;42%;0 Omak;Partly sunny, mild;51;31;ENE;6;64%;6%;1 Pasco;Partly sunny;61;38;SSE;7;65%;0%;2 Port Angeles;Partly sunny, cooler;47;34;SSW;10;65%;16%;1 Pullman;Decreasing clouds;50;35;WSW;11;78%;25%;1 Puyallup;Cooler;47;33;NE;6;87%;42%;0 Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;47;33;NE;7;69%;9%;1 Renton;Cooler;46;34;NNE;6;87%;42%;0 Seattle;A morning shower;46;37;NNE;7;85%;42%;0 Seattle Boeing;A morning shower;48;37;NNE;7;68%;42%;0 Shelton;Rather cloudy;47;32;NE;7;79%;23%;0 Spokane;High clouds, mild;52;35;S;6;70%;2%;2 Spokane Fairchild;High clouds, mild;48;32;SSW;10;78%;0%;2 Spokane Felts;High clouds, mild;52;35;S;6;70%;2%;2 Stampede Pass;Colder with a shower;37;27;W;6;84%;57%;1 Tacoma;Cooler;45;36;NNE;6;83%;57%;0 Tacoma Narrows;A morning shower;46;37;NNE;6;77%;42%;0 Vancouver;Fog in the morning;51;37;NNW;6;85%;41%;1 Walla Walla;Variable clouds;56;38;SSW;9;69%;0%;1 Wenatchee;Decreasing clouds;52;32;NW;7;60%;7%;2 Whidbey Island;Breezy in the a.m.;49;39;NE;11;62%;28%;1 Yakima;Some brightening;57;31;NNW;6;59%;4%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather