WA Forecast for Monday, November 29, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Showers around;55;50;S;6;81%;96%;0 Bellingham;Showers around;53;48;S;6;94%;91%;0 Bremerton;A shower in the a.m.;55;49;SSW;6;93%;92%;0 Chehalis;A little a.m. rain;55;49;S;5;75%;66%;0 Deer Park;A morning shower;46;45;SSW;6;90%;66%;0 Eastsound;A.M. showers, cloudy;52;48;S;5;94%;94%;0 Ellensburg;A shower in the a.m.;54;39;ENE;8;72%;66%;1 Ephrata;A shower in the a.m.;55;38;SW;7;78%;58%;1 Everett;Showers around;55;50;S;6;82%;96%;0 Fort Lewis;Showers around;56;47;SSW;7;87%;94%;0 Friday Harbor;Showers around;53;46;S;5;93%;92%;0 Hoquiam;Showers around;54;50;SW;8;91%;95%;0 Kelso-Longview;A little a.m. rain;57;50;SW;6;89%;72%;0 Moses Lake;A shower in the a.m.;56;44;SSW;8;72%;57%;1 Olympia;Showers around;55;47;SSW;7;92%;94%;0 Omak;Cloudy;48;40;SSE;5;85%;26%;0 Pasco;A little a.m. rain;59;45;S;9;78%;59%;1 Port Angeles;A morning shower;51;44;WNW;3;88%;93%;0 Pullman;A shower or two;47;39;SSE;8;90%;85%;0 Puyallup;Showers around;56;48;SSW;6;90%;71%;0 Quillayute;A little a.m. rain;52;44;SSW;4;96%;98%;0 Renton;A shower in the a.m.;56;49;SSW;6;88%;92%;0 Seattle;A shower in the a.m.;55;50;SSW;6;88%;66%;0 Seattle Boeing;Showers around;56;49;SSW;7;87%;94%;0 Shelton;A shower in the a.m.;54;46;SW;7;92%;93%;0 Spokane;A morning shower;51;44;SSW;5;87%;48%;0 Spokane Fairchild;A morning shower;47;40;SSW;9;99%;46%;0 Spokane Felts;A morning shower;51;44;SSW;5;87%;48%;0 Stampede Pass;A little a.m. snow;41;35;WNW;4;92%;95%;1 Tacoma;Showers around;55;48;SSW;7;93%;85%;0 Tacoma Narrows;A shower in the a.m.;53;47;SSW;7;94%;82%;0 Vancouver;Morning rain, cloudy;56;49;SSE;5;85%;74%;0 Walla Walla;Mild with rain;53;43;SSE;9;79%;96%;1 Wenatchee;A shower in the a.m.;54;40;S;4;79%;66%;1 Whidbey Island;Showers around;53;50;SE;6;89%;90%;0 Yakima;Mostly cloudy, mild;58;36;S;4;79%;44%;1