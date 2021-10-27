Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Friday, October 29, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Periods of rain;62;43;NW;11;77%;97%;1

Bellingham;Periods of rain;55;45;WSW;6;92%;90%;0

Bremerton;Periods of rain;60;46;ENE;10;83%;94%;1

Chehalis;Periods of rain;62;45;W;10;80%;94%;1

Deer Park;Cloudy with a shower;60;50;SSW;8;75%;82%;1

Eastsound;Periods of rain;54;46;WNW;6;90%;86%;1

Ellensburg;Cloudy;61;46;NW;5;76%;44%;1

Ephrata;Cloudy;62;49;SW;8;78%;44%;1

Everett;Breezy with rain;62;44;NW;14;76%;95%;1

Fort Lewis;Breezy with rain;62;48;WNW;14;84%;94%;1

Friday Harbor;Occasional rain;54;44;NW;5;84%;90%;1

Hoquiam;Periods of rain;60;48;NW;17;89%;93%;1

Kelso-Longview;A little rain;63;48;NW;12;88%;91%;1

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;69;52;SSW;9;63%;44%;1

Olympia;Periods of rain;60;46;W;13;94%;94%;1

Omak;Showers around;52;43;SE;6;85%;87%;1

Pasco;Partly sunny, mild;73;56;S;11;63%;31%;1

Port Angeles;Rain;54;43;W;6;88%;97%;0

Pullman;Warmer with a shower;62;50;SSW;10;71%;84%;1

Puyallup;Periods of rain;65;47;SSW;11;82%;95%;1

Quillayute;Periods of rain;55;42;NW;6;97%;87%;0

Renton;Occasional rain;62;47;NNW;10;76%;95%;1

Seattle;Periods of rain;61;47;NNE;10;82%;94%;1

Seattle Boeing;Periods of rain;61;48;NNE;13;88%;95%;1

Shelton;Periods of rain;60;46;WSW;11;96%;94%;1

Spokane;Breezy with a shower;61;53;SSW;12;80%;77%;1

Spokane Fairchild;Increasingly windy;60;47;SSW;17;85%;76%;1

Spokane Felts;Breezy with a shower;61;53;SSW;12;80%;77%;1

Stampede Pass;Milder with rain;50;36;WNW;3;93%;96%;1

Tacoma;Periods of rain;61;47;SSW;12;87%;94%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Periods of rain;59;47;NE;14;95%;94%;1

Vancouver;A couple of showers;65;51;W;6;85%;88%;1

Walla Walla;Breezy in the a.m.;71;57;S;12;57%;33%;1

Wenatchee;Cloudy with a shower;56;45;WNW;6;81%;62%;1

Whidbey Island;Periods of rain;58;47;WNW;11;84%;90%;1

Yakima;Cloudy;67;50;SSW;7;76%;44%;1

