WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Friday, September 3, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Sunny and nice;77;49;ENE;5;56%;3%;5

Bellingham;Sunny and nice;73;52;SSE;5;67%;3%;5

Bremerton;Sunny and beautiful;78;48;NNE;6;49%;3%;5

Chehalis;Sunny and beautiful;78;50;NNW;6;50%;0%;5

Deer Park;Sunny and pleasant;76;41;NNE;5;38%;0%;5

Eastsound;Sunny;69;54;SSE;6;71%;4%;5

Ellensburg;Sunny and nice;80;47;NW;5;37%;0%;5

Ephrata;Sunny and nice;79;52;WNW;9;28%;0%;5

Everett;Sunny and pleasant;76;50;NE;5;56%;3%;5

Fort Lewis;Sunny and pleasant;78;46;ENE;6;50%;3%;5

Friday Harbor;Sunny and pleasant;73;51;S;5;54%;4%;5

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;69;52;NW;6;68%;4%;5

Kelso-Longview;Sunny and beautiful;81;50;N;6;53%;3%;5

Moses Lake;Sunny and pleasant;80;46;NNE;7;30%;0%;5

Olympia;Sunny and pleasant;78;47;NNE;6;52%;3%;5

Omak;Mostly sunny, nice;80;50;NNE;10;32%;0%;5

Pasco;Sunny and beautiful;82;45;NE;5;41%;0%;5

Port Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;71;50;SW;4;52%;5%;5

Pullman;Sunny and nice;74;44;E;5;34%;0%;5

Puyallup;Sunny and pleasant;79;48;ENE;5;47%;2%;5

Quillayute;Mostly sunny;68;49;NNW;6;68%;10%;5

Renton;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;NE;6;54%;3%;5

Seattle;Nice with sunshine;74;51;NNE;6;53%;2%;5

Seattle Boeing;Sunny and pleasant;76;53;NE;6;56%;3%;5

Shelton;Sunny and pleasant;80;47;WSW;5;51%;3%;5

Spokane;Sunny and pleasant;76;46;N;2;40%;0%;5

Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and pleasant;76;45;W;5;36%;0%;5

Spokane Felts;Sunny and pleasant;76;46;N;2;40%;0%;5

Stampede Pass;Sunny;66;45;SSW;3;50%;0%;5

Tacoma;Sunny and nice;75;48;NNE;6;54%;3%;5

Tacoma Narrows;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;NE;6;60%;3%;5

Vancouver;Sunny;83;54;N;6;40%;3%;5

Walla Walla;Sunny and beautiful;79;53;ESE;6;30%;0%;5

Wenatchee;Sunny and nice;78;55;WSW;7;36%;0%;5

Whidbey Island;Sunny;66;51;W;5;69%;3%;5

Yakima;Sunny and nice;79;47;N;4;37%;0%;5

