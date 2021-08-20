Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Sunday, August 22, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Clouds breaking;72;55;SSE;5;75%;44%;3

Bellingham;Clouds and sun;70;57;SSW;7;82%;37%;3

Bremerton;Some sun returning;72;53;SSW;5;71%;13%;3

Chehalis;Clouds breaking;71;56;WSW;4;56%;17%;4

Deer Park;A shower or two;64;53;SSW;6;83%;63%;2

Eastsound;Periods of sun;69;56;SSW;6;75%;34%;3

Ellensburg;A shower or two;74;53;NW;10;61%;54%;3

Ephrata;A shower or two;75;55;WNW;6;66%;54%;3

Everett;Clouds breaking;73;56;SE;5;74%;36%;3

Fort Lewis;Clouds breaking;71;53;SSW;4;69%;13%;3

Friday Harbor;Periods of sun, nice;69;53;SW;6;76%;22%;3

Hoquiam;Some sun returning;68;55;WNW;8;78%;15%;4

Kelso-Longview;Turning sunny;72;55;WNW;3;71%;15%;4

Moses Lake;A shower or two;76;53;WSW;7;62%;54%;4

Olympia;Clouds breaking;71;54;SW;4;72%;11%;4

Omak;A shower or two;75;55;S;7;64%;63%;2

Pasco;Partly sunny;80;57;WSW;7;57%;7%;6

Port Angeles;Partly sunny;68;52;WNW;6;73%;13%;3

Pullman;A shower or two;66;52;S;6;70%;60%;4

Puyallup;Some sun returning;72;54;SW;4;73%;12%;3

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;66;54;W;5;82%;13%;2

Renton;Clouds breaking;72;55;SSW;5;74%;16%;3

Seattle;Clouds breaking;70;55;SSW;5;78%;33%;3

Seattle Boeing;Clouds breaking;71;57;SSW;4;70%;16%;3

Shelton;Clouds breaking;71;52;WSW;7;72%;12%;4

Spokane;A shower or two;66;55;N;3;81%;61%;2

Spokane Fairchild;A shower or two;66;51;SSW;5;82%;63%;3

Spokane Felts;A shower or two;66;55;N;3;81%;61%;2

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;56;47;W;4;89%;70%;5

Tacoma;Some sun returning;70;53;SW;5;78%;13%;3

Tacoma Narrows;Clouds breaking;69;53;SW;4;74%;13%;3

Vancouver;Turning sunny;72;58;NNW;4;63%;17%;5

Walla Walla;Clouds and sun;73;57;SSE;8;60%;17%;6

Wenatchee;A shower or two;73;57;WNW;7;68%;56%;3

Whidbey Island;Clouds breaking;66;54;WSW;6;74%;34%;4

Yakima;Partly sunny;76;52;N;5;56%;13%;4

