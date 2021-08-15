WA Forecast for Tuesday, August 17, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Cooler;71;55;WSW;6;70%;69%;2 Bellingham;Rain and drizzle;70;57;S;11;82%;79%;2 Bremerton;Rain and drizzle;74;53;SE;6;67%;82%;2 Chehalis;Not as warm;73;58;WSW;5;61%;23%;6 Deer Park;Nice with some sun;87;57;SW;9;28%;15%;7 Eastsound;A shower or two;71;57;WSW;9;73%;80%;2 Ellensburg;Windy;84;57;NW;19;39%;14%;7 Ephrata;Not as hot;91;64;WNW;14;28%;5%;5 Everett;Cooler;72;56;NW;6;69%;76%;2 Fort Lewis;Rather cloudy;74;53;SSW;9;65%;36%;5 Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;71;55;WSW;8;72%;44%;2 Hoquiam;Rain and drizzle;67;56;WNW;10;82%;61%;2 Kelso-Longview;Not as warm;76;55;WNW;5;68%;29%;7 Moses Lake;Not as hot;91;61;W;10;28%;2%;7 Olympia;Not as warm;72;52;SW;9;72%;33%;3 Omak;Not as hot;89;63;N;8;29%;29%;5 Pasco;Breezy in the p.m.;96;63;NW;11;32%;0%;7 Port Angeles;A couple of showers;66;51;W;8;77%;68%;2 Pullman;Clouds and sun;88;57;W;12;28%;4%;7 Puyallup;Not as warm;76;54;SW;7;61%;37%;5 Quillayute;Rain and drizzle;67;53;W;6;82%;64%;2 Renton;Rain and drizzle;74;57;SSW;6;65%;72%;2 Seattle;Not as warm;71;56;E;6;71%;64%;2 Seattle Boeing;Rain and drizzle;74;58;SSE;7;68%;72%;2 Shelton;Not as warm;71;51;WSW;13;73%;35%;2 Spokane;Some sun, pleasant;90;61;SW;10;27%;9%;6 Spokane Fairchild;Breezy, not as hot;89;58;WSW;15;25%;8%;7 Spokane Felts;Some sun, pleasant;90;61;SW;10;27%;9%;6 Stampede Pass;Cooler;66;44;WNW;7;72%;55%;5 Tacoma;Not as warm;72;54;SW;8;70%;39%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Not as warm;70;53;SSW;9;75%;39%;2 Vancouver;Not as warm;81;57;NNW;6;51%;26%;5 Walla Walla;Breezy in the p.m.;92;63;SW;13;26%;3%;7 Wenatchee;Not as hot;88;64;WNW;14;34%;15%;7 Whidbey Island;Showers around;66;56;W;9;74%;82%;1 Yakima;Breezy in the p.m.;91;57;WNW;10;33%;7%;7 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather