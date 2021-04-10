WA Forecast for Monday, April 12, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Mostly sunny;54;29;NNE;6;56%;5%;5 Bellingham;Mostly sunny;53;34;ENE;6;58%;4%;5 Bremerton;Partly sunny;55;33;NNE;7;61%;3%;5 Chehalis;Partly sunny, warmer;57;36;NNE;6;51%;0%;5 Deer Park;Mostly sunny;50;21;SE;5;36%;12%;5 Eastsound;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;41;NNW;5;68%;3%;5 Ellensburg;Sunny and warmer;56;27;NW;7;32%;2%;5 Ephrata;Plenty of sunshine;55;32;NNW;4;25%;3%;5 Everett;Mostly sunny;54;31;N;6;58%;5%;5 Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;55;31;NE;6;56%;4%;5 Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny, cool;50;40;NNW;6;62%;2%;5 Hoquiam;A shower in spots;54;33;NNE;8;63%;41%;5 Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, warmer;60;32;N;7;53%;4%;5 Moses Lake;Plenty of sunshine;58;28;WNW;5;29%;3%;5 Olympia;Partly sunny;57;33;NE;6;53%;4%;5 Omak;Sunshine;57;30;NNE;8;26%;9%;5 Pasco;Plenty of sunshine;58;24;E;3;33%;0%;5 Port Angeles;Partly sunny;49;34;S;6;58%;4%;5 Pullman;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;25;NE;6;39%;4%;6 Puyallup;Mostly sunny;57;29;NE;6;59%;3%;5 Quillayute;Partly sunny;52;32;NNE;6;62%;3%;5 Renton;Mostly sunny;55;33;NNE;7;58%;4%;5 Seattle;Mostly sunny;53;36;NNE;7;57%;3%;5 Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;54;36;NNE;6;53%;4%;5 Shelton;A shower in places;56;29;NE;5;54%;41%;5 Spokane;Mostly sunny;52;27;N;3;34%;10%;5 Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;50;24;WSW;5;34%;5%;5 Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;52;27;N;3;34%;10%;5 Stampede Pass;Sunny, not as cold;40;23;S;3;60%;0%;6 Tacoma;Partly sunny;53;35;NNE;7;61%;4%;5 Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;52;36;NE;6;56%;4%;5 Vancouver;Partly sunny, milder;62;34;N;6;49%;3%;6 Walla Walla;Sunshine;53;30;ESE;6;36%;0%;6 Wenatchee;Plenty of sun;55;33;W;7;29%;4%;5 Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;52;38;NNW;8;60%;4%;5 Yakima;Plenty of sunshine;56;28;N;4;30%;1%;5 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather