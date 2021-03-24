WA Forecast for Friday, March 26, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Mostly cloudy;53;35;SSE;6;73%;44%;2 Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;52;38;SSE;4;75%;44%;2 Bremerton;Decreasing clouds;52;36;ENE;6;79%;39%;2 Chehalis;Decreasing clouds;53;37;WSW;4;68%;29%;2 Deer Park;A stray shower;52;26;SSE;5;71%;49%;2 Eastsound;Low clouds breaking;50;40;S;5;77%;44%;2 Ellensburg;Breezy in the p.m.;57;34;WNW;14;49%;15%;4 Ephrata;Partial sunshine;59;33;NW;8;42%;11%;4 Everett;Decreasing clouds;52;36;SSE;5;74%;44%;2 Fort Lewis;Rain and drizzle;53;35;SSW;4;90%;62%;2 Friday Harbor;Low clouds breaking;50;40;SSW;6;72%;42%;2 Hoquiam;Decreasing clouds;51;39;W;8;77%;36%;2 Kelso-Longview;Decreasing clouds;54;37;N;4;72%;38%;2 Moses Lake;Partly sunny;63;33;SW;7;45%;11%;4 Olympia;Decreasing clouds;53;34;SW;4;73%;38%;2 Omak;Partly sunny;60;32;ENE;10;45%;24%;4 Pasco;Some sun;61;36;SSW;5;48%;26%;3 Port Angeles;Areas of low clouds;51;37;SSW;6;74%;36%;2 Pullman;Rain and snow shower;46;32;SSW;7;74%;57%;1 Puyallup;Spotty showers;54;38;ESE;4;79%;68%;2 Quillayute;Partly sunny;52;34;ESE;5;73%;29%;2 Renton;A morning shower;52;38;ENE;5;76%;56%;2 Seattle;Decreasing clouds;51;39;NE;6;77%;41%;2 Seattle Boeing;A morning shower;52;38;N;4;72%;56%;2 Shelton;Decreasing clouds;53;35;WSW;5;76%;37%;2 Spokane;A passing shower;51;30;S;2;64%;62%;2 Spokane Fairchild;An afternoon shower;51;29;SW;4;70%;47%;2 Spokane Felts;A passing shower;51;30;S;2;64%;62%;2 Stampede Pass;An afternoon shower;37;30;W;4;83%;49%;3 Tacoma;Decreasing clouds;51;37;E;4;77%;39%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Decreasing clouds;50;38;SW;4;76%;39%;2 Vancouver;Decreasing clouds;54;38;WNW;5;64%;40%;2 Walla Walla;Showers around;52;38;SSE;8;65%;64%;2 Wenatchee;Partly sunny;58;35;WNW;8;46%;15%;4 Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;52;40;S;9;69%;44%;2 Yakima;Partial sunshine;60;32;NNW;6;40%;12%;4 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather