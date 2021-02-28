WA Forecast for Monday, March 1, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A shower in the p.m.;52;35;W;7;74%;75%;1 Bellingham;A shower in the p.m.;52;38;SW;8;72%;73%;1 Bremerton;A shower in the p.m.;55;34;S;8;75%;73%;1 Chehalis;A shower in the p.m.;54;36;SSW;5;70%;57%;2 Deer Park;Partly sunny;49;30;S;6;65%;14%;1 Eastsound;A shower in the p.m.;50;39;WSW;4;77%;73%;1 Ellensburg;Periods of sun;48;31;NW;2;66%;4%;2 Ephrata;Partly sunny;49;30;W;5;65%;2%;2 Everett;A shower in the p.m.;53;36;NW;8;73%;74%;1 Fort Lewis;A shower in the p.m.;54;33;SSW;5;85%;73%;2 Friday Harbor;A shower in the p.m.;48;38;W;6;80%;73%;2 Hoquiam;A shower in the p.m.;49;37;NW;8;85%;73%;1 Kelso-Longview;A shower in the p.m.;55;37;NW;4;74%;60%;2 Moses Lake;Partly sunny;54;32;S;7;50%;0%;2 Olympia;A shower in the p.m.;54;33;SW;5;72%;73%;1 Omak;Partly sunny;46;32;SSE;7;70%;12%;1 Pasco;Partly sunny;57;35;SW;6;58%;0%;3 Port Angeles;A shower in the p.m.;50;36;SW;6;74%;73%;1 Pullman;Clouds and sun;42;31;S;11;68%;55%;3 Puyallup;A shower in the p.m.;57;33;SW;6;76%;73%;2 Quillayute;A shower in the p.m.;47;35;N;5;83%;79%;1 Renton;A shower in the p.m.;56;36;S;7;71%;73%;2 Seattle;A shower in the p.m.;54;37;SSE;8;76%;73%;1 Seattle Boeing;A shower in the p.m.;55;38;ESE;6;66%;73%;1 Shelton;A shower in the p.m.;52;34;WSW;7;81%;73%;1 Spokane;Milder;50;34;SSW;6;62%;9%;2 Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;47;30;SSW;9;71%;4%;2 Spokane Felts;Milder;50;34;SSW;6;62%;9%;2 Stampede Pass;A shower in the p.m.;38;26;W;2;79%;87%;2 Tacoma;A shower in the p.m.;53;33;SW;7;78%;73%;2 Tacoma Narrows;A shower in the p.m.;52;36;SW;5;71%;73%;1 Vancouver;Variable cloudiness;56;37;N;5;67%;13%;2 Walla Walla;Partly sunny;52;37;S;12;49%;4%;3 Wenatchee;Periods of sun;46;32;WNW;3;72%;6%;1 Whidbey Island;A shower in the p.m.;52;40;W;12;70%;73%;2 Yakima;Periods of sun;52;30;NW;3;58%;2%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather