WA Forecast for Sunday, February 28, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Rain and drizzle;47;42;E;8;84%;66%;1 Bellingham;Spotty showers;48;42;SSE;8;82%;72%;1 Bremerton;Low clouds;49;38;S;8;83%;34%;1 Chehalis;Cloudy with a shower;48;38;SSE;6;80%;52%;1 Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;43;31;ENE;6;67%;40%;1 Eastsound;Spotty showers;48;43;SSE;6;85%;70%;1 Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;48;32;WNW;6;65%;13%;1 Ephrata;Periods of sun;51;33;SSE;7;60%;6%;2 Everett;A shower in the p.m.;48;42;SE;9;84%;62%;1 Fort Lewis;Low clouds;50;38;SSW;7;95%;34%;1 Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;47;42;SSE;7;86%;70%;1 Hoquiam;Rain and drizzle;49;41;S;9;91%;60%;1 Kelso-Longview;Low clouds;51;38;SSE;7;82%;33%;1 Moses Lake;Partly sunny;56;37;ESE;6;47%;3%;3 Olympia;Low clouds;50;38;SSW;7;83%;35%;1 Omak;Partly sunny;44;35;SSE;8;61%;18%;2 Pasco;Partly sunny;56;33;SSE;12;56%;8%;3 Port Angeles;Low clouds may break;49;38;NW;2;78%;44%;1 Pullman;Mostly cloudy;36;28;SE;8;80%;32%;1 Puyallup;Low clouds;52;36;SE;6;87%;34%;1 Quillayute;Spotty showers;48;39;S;6;92%;72%;1 Renton;Low clouds;50;38;SE;7;82%;34%;1 Seattle;Low clouds;49;40;SSE;8;86%;34%;1 Seattle Boeing;Low clouds;50;41;S;8;79%;34%;1 Shelton;Cloudy with a shower;49;38;WSW;7;91%;60%;1 Spokane;Mostly cloudy;42;32;SSE;7;71%;40%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Becoming cloudy;41;30;SSE;11;82%;33%;1 Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;42;32;SSE;7;71%;40%;1 Stampede Pass;An afternoon shower;34;27;ESE;4;93%;48%;2 Tacoma;An afternoon shower;48;37;SSE;7;85%;47%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy with a shower;48;39;SW;8;81%;47%;1 Vancouver;Mainly cloudy;53;36;E;6;72%;32%;1 Walla Walla;Breezy in the a.m.;49;35;SSE;12;58%;17%;1 Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;47;33;N;3;65%;14%;1 Whidbey Island;Cloudy;50;43;SSE;12;78%;44%;1 Yakima;Mainly cloudy;54;33;N;4;52%;10%;2