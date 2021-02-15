Skip to main content
WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Showers;44;34;SE;7;85%;95%;1

Bellingham;A shower in the a.m.;45;36;SW;9;82%;81%;1

Bremerton;A passing shower;46;32;W;4;80%;66%;1

Chehalis;A shower or two;47;40;W;6;79%;68%;3

Deer Park;A bit of a.m. snow;31;21;SW;4;80%;66%;1

Eastsound;A passing shower;45;38;WSW;6;81%;66%;1

Ellensburg;Breezy in the p.m.;41;30;WNW;10;73%;44%;1

Ephrata;Partly sunny;34;23;W;5;84%;19%;1

Everett;Spotty showers;45;36;SE;8;84%;90%;1

Fort Lewis;A passing shower;48;34;SW;11;94%;66%;1

Friday Harbor;A passing shower;46;38;WNW;5;80%;66%;1

Hoquiam;Spotty showers;47;39;WNW;16;80%;72%;2

Kelso-Longview;A shower;47;37;W;7;87%;67%;1

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;38;24;N;5;76%;14%;1

Olympia;A passing shower;48;34;W;12;80%;66%;1

Omak;Mostly cloudy;35;23;ENE;6;70%;36%;1

Pasco;Rain and snow shower;40;26;WSW;7;88%;59%;1

Port Angeles;Breezy with a shower;46;35;WSW;14;77%;66%;1

Pullman;Snow showers, cold;33;28;W;8;98%;96%;1

Puyallup;Spotty showers;48;35;SSW;7;87%;75%;1

Quillayute;A morning shower;46;35;NW;13;79%;61%;2

Renton;Spotty showers;46;35;SSE;5;81%;73%;1

Seattle;A shower or two;45;36;SE;4;83%;68%;1

Seattle Boeing;Spotty showers;45;36;SSE;5;83%;73%;1

Shelton;Spotty showers;47;31;WSW;13;81%;69%;1

Spokane;A bit of a.m. snow;34;24;S;2;83%;75%;1

Spokane Fairchild;A bit of a.m. snow;30;20;WSW;5;96%;77%;1

Spokane Felts;A bit of a.m. snow;34;24;S;2;83%;75%;1

Stampede Pass;Chilly with snow;30;25;W;7;97%;97%;1

Tacoma;A shower in the a.m.;47;34;SW;7;79%;66%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;47;35;WSW;9;78%;44%;1

Vancouver;A shower or two;46;36;W;5;84%;81%;1

Walla Walla;A bit of snow, cold;38;31;S;11;85%;92%;1

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;37;27;WNW;4;77%;42%;1

Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;48;39;W;11;77%;86%;1

Yakima;Not as cold;43;26;NNW;5;73%;42%;2

