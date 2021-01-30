Skip to main content
WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Sunday, January 31, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Periods of rain;48;44;SE;10;80%;94%;0

Bellingham;Periods of rain;50;43;NE;9;85%;87%;0

Bremerton;Periods of rain;47;44;SSE;7;92%;92%;0

Chehalis;Periods of rain;50;45;S;8;81%;90%;1

Deer Park;A snow squall;41;37;SE;5;80%;83%;0

Eastsound;A bit of rain;49;45;E;9;85%;86%;0

Ellensburg;A bit of a.m. snow;43;37;ESE;3;83%;80%;1

Ephrata;Rain and drizzle;47;39;NE;5;78%;83%;1

Everett;Rain at times;48;45;SE;11;81%;94%;0

Fort Lewis;Periods of rain;49;43;S;5;99%;91%;1

Friday Harbor;A little rain;48;44;NNW;11;79%;84%;0

Hoquiam;Periods of rain;47;43;SE;7;92%;92%;0

Kelso-Longview;A touch of rain;50;46;SSE;10;88%;85%;1

Moses Lake;Rain tapering off;54;45;SSE;7;59%;85%;1

Olympia;Periods of rain;49;43;S;6;91%;91%;0

Omak;Rain/snow showers;40;38;SSE;5;90%;84%;0

Pasco;A little a.m. rain;54;44;SE;5;70%;75%;1

Port Angeles;Periods of rain;47;39;NW;3;89%;87%;0

Pullman;A snow squall;45;40;SE;13;65%;78%;1

Puyallup;Occasional rain;51;45;SSE;5;88%;91%;1

Quillayute;Periods of rain;46;40;ESE;5;93%;90%;0

Renton;Rain at times;49;45;SE;7;82%;91%;1

Seattle;Periods of rain;48;46;SSE;8;84%;91%;1

Seattle Boeing;Periods of rain;50;45;SSE;5;84%;91%;0

Shelton;Periods of rain;48;41;WSW;4;96%;91%;0

Spokane;A snow squall;45;39;SE;4;73%;81%;0

Spokane Fairchild;A snow squall;43;37;SSE;10;88%;82%;1

Spokane Felts;A snow squall;45;39;SE;4;73%;81%;0

Stampede Pass;A little snow;35;34;E;4;92%;89%;1

Tacoma;Periods of rain;47;43;SSE;6;88%;91%;0

Tacoma Narrows;Occasional rain;47;43;SSE;4;88%;91%;1

Vancouver;Occasional rain;52;47;SSE;7;72%;87%;1

Walla Walla;A shower in the a.m.;53;47;SSE;16;52%;80%;1

Wenatchee;A snow squall;39;35;ENE;2;93%;78%;1

Whidbey Island;A little rain;51;44;SE;15;78%;86%;0

Yakima;A little snow;47;39;NNW;3;78%;79%;1

_____

