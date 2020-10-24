WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, October 26, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Sunny, but chilly;47;28;E;4;62%;4%;2
Bellingham;Sunshine and chilly;47;32;ENE;5;44%;4%;2
Bremerton;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;31;NNE;7;53%;4%;2
Chehalis;Sunny, but chilly;49;29;N;5;47%;0%;3
Deer Park;Cold with sunshine;32;9;NE;3;55%;1%;2
Eastsound;Lots of sun, chilly;45;37;NNE;5;52%;4%;2
Ellensburg;Sunny, but cold;41;22;S;6;47%;0%;3
Ephrata;Sunny and cold;40;19;S;7;39%;0%;3
Everett;Sunny, but chilly;46;30;E;4;60%;4%;2
Fort Lewis;Sunny and chilly;49;29;ENE;8;58%;4%;2
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;35;N;5;54%;4%;2
Hoquiam;Sunny, but cool;51;33;E;11;42%;4%;2
Kelso-Longview;Sunny, but cool;51;29;NE;2;54%;3%;3
Moses Lake;Sunny and cold;41;18;E;7;40%;0%;3
Olympia;Sunny and chilly;49;27;NE;7;49%;4%;2
Omak;Mostly sunny, cold;37;18;E;6;53%;1%;2
Pasco;Sunny, but cold;43;20;NE;8;38%;0%;3
Port Angeles;Sunny, but chilly;46;33;E;5;60%;4%;2
Pullman;Sunny and windy;30;15;ESE;20;57%;0%;3
Puyallup;Sunny and chilly;50;26;NE;5;59%;3%;2
Quillayute;Mostly sunny, cool;50;33;NNE;5;54%;5%;2
Renton;Chilly with sunshine;48;31;NE;6;58%;4%;2
Seattle;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;34;NNE;6;52%;4%;2
Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;33;NNE;5;49%;4%;2
Shelton;Sunshine, but chilly;49;28;E;9;51%;4%;2
Spokane;Cold with sunshine;32;15;SSE;2;55%;1%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Sunshine, very cold;31;12;N;6;63%;0%;3
Spokane Felts;Cold with sunshine;32;15;SSE;2;55%;1%;3
Stampede Pass;Sunny, but very cold;31;22;ESE;6;53%;1%;3
Tacoma;Sunny and chilly;47;32;NNE;6;54%;4%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Chilly with sunshine;47;32;NE;9;46%;4%;2
Vancouver;Sunny, but chilly;48;27;NE;11;46%;3%;3
Walla Walla;Sunny, but cold;35;22;SSE;4;54%;0%;3
Wenatchee;Sunny and cold;37;23;SE;4;51%;0%;2
Whidbey Island;Sunshine and chilly;47;36;NNW;5;49%;4%;2
Yakima;Sunny, but cold;42;17;N;7;36%;0%;3
