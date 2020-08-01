WA Forecast for Monday, August 3, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Clouds and sun, nice;80;57;W;5;55%;28%;7

Bellingham;Some sun, pleasant;75;59;SSE;8;65%;60%;7

Bremerton;Partly sunny, nice;81;57;ENE;5;58%;23%;7

Chehalis;Clouds and sun;82;57;W;5;54%;59%;5

Deer Park;Mostly sunny, warm;93;56;SW;6;33%;1%;8

Eastsound;Partly sunny, nice;72;56;W;8;71%;61%;7

Ellensburg;Partly sunny;90;63;NW;15;31%;1%;8

Ephrata;Mostly sunny;95;67;NW;8;25%;0%;8

Everett;Partly sunny, nice;79;59;NNW;5;56%;27%;7

Fort Lewis;Nice with some sun;82;57;SW;7;70%;16%;8

Friday Harbor;Becoming cloudy;71;54;W;7;73%;35%;7

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;68;56;WSW;8;83%;26%;3

Kelso-Longview;Nice with some sun;81;58;WNW;5;62%;6%;8

Moses Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;98;66;WNW;7;27%;0%;8

Olympia;Periods of sun;80;55;SW;6;57%;17%;6

Omak;Partly sunny and hot;99;64;WNW;9;22%;5%;7

Pasco;Mostly sunny and hot;99;64;NW;8;29%;0%;8

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;69;54;W;6;70%;34%;3

Pullman;Mostly sunny;90;58;SW;5;32%;0%;8

Puyallup;Some sun, pleasant;83;58;WSW;5;53%;16%;8

Quillayute;An afternoon shower;70;54;S;5;76%;82%;3

Renton;Clouds and sun;82;61;NNE;6;55%;21%;8

Seattle;Partly sunny, nice;79;60;NE;6;58%;19%;8

Seattle Boeing;Periods of sun;81;63;ENE;6;55%;22%;6

Shelton;Decreasing clouds;79;56;WSW;9;63%;24%;5

Spokane;Mostly sunny;95;63;SSW;5;30%;2%;8

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy, warm;93;59;WSW;8;28%;0%;6

Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;95;63;SSW;5;30%;2%;8

Stampede Pass;Clouds and sun, nice;72;53;W;6;52%;11%;4

Tacoma;Nice with some sun;79;58;WSW;6;60%;19%;8

Tacoma Narrows;Nice with some sun;77;58;SW;6;63%;19%;8

Vancouver;Clouds and sun;84;59;NNW;4;53%;4%;8

Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;96;65;S;9;22%;0%;8

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;95;67;WNW;9;26%;1%;8

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;68;57;W;7;71%;33%;6

Yakima;Partly sunny;96;62;NNW;6;28%;0%;8

