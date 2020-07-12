WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Periods of sun, nice;71;48;NNW;6;49%;4%;8
Bellingham;Partly sunny;69;52;SSE;6;65%;4%;8
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;73;49;NE;5;59%;4%;7
Chehalis;Partly sunny;75;51;NW;5;51%;3%;9
Deer Park;Partly sunny;75;43;SW;6;39%;0%;9
Eastsound;Clouds and sunshine;66;53;SE;4;74%;4%;8
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;81;54;NW;11;31%;0%;9
Ephrata;Mostly sunny, nice;81;57;NW;7;26%;0%;9
Everett;Clouds and sun, nice;70;48;NNW;5;55%;4%;8
Fort Lewis;Clouds limiting sun;75;52;NNE;6;70%;4%;7
Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun;66;50;SSW;5;70%;3%;8
Hoquiam;Decreasing clouds;67;52;NW;9;72%;4%;8
Kelso-Longview;Clouds and sun, nice;76;52;NW;6;60%;4%;9
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;82;54;SW;6;29%;0%;9
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;75;53;NW;5;57%;4%;7
Omak;Mostly sunny, nice;83;54;NNW;8;27%;0%;9
Pasco;Partly sunny;85;52;S;3;30%;0%;9
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;64;51;W;7;68%;4%;7
Pullman;Partly sunny;73;45;N;7;41%;0%;9
Puyallup;Partly sunny;76;50;NNE;5;53%;4%;9
Quillayute;Cloudy;65;50;NNW;6;75%;4%;2
Renton;Mostly cloudy;73;53;NNE;6;57%;4%;7
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;72;52;NNE;6;59%;4%;7
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;74;54;NE;6;55%;4%;7
Shelton;Decreasing clouds;74;49;SW;5;60%;4%;8
Spokane;Partly sunny, nice;77;50;SSW;5;34%;0%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, nice;77;48;WSW;7;35%;0%;9
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, nice;77;50;SSW;5;34%;0%;9
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;63;43;W;5;57%;2%;9
Tacoma;Partly sunny;73;52;NNE;6;56%;4%;9
Tacoma Narrows;Periods of sun;72;52;NNE;6;60%;4%;9
Vancouver;Nice with some sun;78;54;NNW;6;52%;4%;9
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;81;56;ESE;6;30%;0%;9
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;82;56;WNW;8;28%;0%;9
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;64;52;W;7;72%;4%;8
Yakima;Partly sunny;83;52;N;5;30%;0%;9
_____
