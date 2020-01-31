WA Forecast for Saturday, February 1, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Rain;51;33;SSW;10;69%;91%;1

Bellingham;Cloudy with showers;50;34;SW;14;65%;86%;1

Bremerton;Rain;51;33;E;9;66%;91%;1

Chehalis;Rain;51;33;SW;6;66%;91%;1

Deer Park;Spotty showers;49;21;WSW;13;59%;86%;1

Eastsound;Spotty showers;49;36;WSW;12;74%;83%;1

Ellensburg;Spotty showers;51;26;WNW;15;65%;87%;1

Ephrata;A shower;54;26;WSW;19;60%;60%;1

Everett;Rain;51;33;SSW;11;70%;91%;1

Fort Lewis;Rain;50;32;SSW;13;92%;91%;1

Friday Harbor;Rain;48;37;WSW;10;59%;88%;1

Hoquiam;Drenching rain;51;36;NW;16;81%;91%;1

Kelso-Longview;Rain;53;36;WSW;8;86%;91%;0

Moses Lake;A brief shower;55;27;W;12;47%;57%;1

Olympia;Rain;51;31;SSW;12;83%;91%;1

Omak;Spotty showers;51;21;SW;12;62%;88%;1

Pasco;Increasingly windy;60;32;WSW;17;47%;74%;1

Port Angeles;Rain, some heavy;47;31;SW;15;80%;91%;1

Pullman;Increasingly windy;54;28;WSW;19;59%;74%;1

Puyallup;Rain;51;33;SSW;9;76%;92%;1

Quillayute;Rain, heavy at times;46;34;W;10;78%;91%;1

Renton;Rain;52;34;SSE;9;69%;90%;1

Seattle;Rain;52;36;ESE;7;66%;91%;1

Seattle Boeing;Rain;53;35;S;11;76%;90%;1

Shelton;Rain, heavy at times;50;31;WSW;15;84%;93%;0

Spokane;Cloudy with a shower;54;27;SW;19;57%;85%;1

Spokane Fairchild;Very windy;51;24;WSW;26;72%;87%;1

Spokane Felts;Cloudy with a shower;54;27;SW;19;57%;85%;1

Stampede Pass;Rain, then snow;39;20;W;10;91%;95%;1

Tacoma;Rain;51;34;SW;10;66%;91%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Breezy with rain;50;34;SW;15;81%;91%;1

Vancouver;Rain;52;35;WNW;7;72%;92%;1

Walla Walla;Winds subsiding;58;31;SW;16;50%;72%;1

Wenatchee;Spotty showers;49;25;W;11;66%;87%;1

Whidbey Island;Windy;53;38;W;22;65%;88%;1

Yakima;Cloudy with a shower;57;27;SSW;13;55%;81%;1

