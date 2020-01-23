WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Friday, January 24, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Periods of rain;53;45;SE;11;75%;77%;0
Bellingham;Rain;50;42;SE;9;82%;81%;0
Bremerton;Occasional rain;52;45;S;10;82%;74%;0
Chehalis;Periods of rain;53;47;SSE;6;78%;95%;1
Deer Park;A little a.m. rain;42;31;S;6;99%;69%;0
Eastsound;Rain;51;45;SE;6;92%;81%;0
Ellensburg;A little rain;43;33;SE;5;84%;67%;1
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy, mild;46;33;SW;7;91%;44%;1
Everett;A little rain;53;46;SE;12;75%;72%;0
Fort Lewis;Periods of rain;52;44;SSE;9;99%;75%;0
Friday Harbor;Rain;51;45;SE;6;88%;81%;0
Hoquiam;A bit of rain;51;47;SE;12;97%;100%;1
Kelso-Longview;Rain and drizzle;54;47;SE;8;88%;90%;1
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy, mild;49;36;S;7;78%;29%;1
Olympia;Periods of rain;52;44;S;8;91%;94%;0
Omak;Mostly cloudy;41;34;SE;7;83%;44%;1
Pasco;Mostly cloudy, mild;51;38;SSW;12;75%;31%;2
Port Angeles;Rain;51;39;S;3;91%;90%;0
Pullman;Showers around;44;34;SSW;11;87%;68%;1
Puyallup;Periods of rain;53;46;S;8;86%;77%;0
Quillayute;Occasional rain;50;45;SE;8;98%;95%;1
Renton;Periods of rain;53;46;SSE;9;80%;74%;0
Seattle;Periods of rain;53;47;S;10;77%;73%;0
Seattle Boeing;Rain at times;55;46;SSE;10;81%;74%;1
Shelton;Rain at times;51;44;SSE;9;94%;100%;0
Spokane;A little a.m. rain;47;36;S;7;80%;65%;0
Spokane Fairchild;A little a.m. rain;44;33;SW;11;96%;62%;0
Spokane Felts;A little a.m. rain;47;36;S;7;80%;65%;0
Stampede Pass;Snow;37;32;ESE;3;91%;81%;1
Tacoma;Periods of rain;51;46;S;9;83%;75%;0
Tacoma Narrows;Periods of rain;51;45;S;9;89%;75%;0
Vancouver;Rain and drizzle;54;46;SE;8;73%;87%;1
Walla Walla;Decreasing clouds;47;39;SSE;11;82%;32%;1
Wenatchee;Rather cloudy;43;33;WNW;4;86%;44%;1
Whidbey Island;Rain;55;48;SE;11;77%;81%;0
Yakima;Periods of sun, mild;49;34;ESE;5;79%;44%;1
