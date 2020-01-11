WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, January 12, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Rain and snow;40;20;NW;8;79%;95%;0
Bellingham;Snow and rain;38;17;NNE;13;77%;91%;0
Bremerton;Rain and drizzle;43;23;NNE;8;80%;87%;1
Chehalis;Rain in the morning;43;30;WSW;8;73%;89%;1
Deer Park;Snow at times;34;10;SSW;7;83%;90%;0
Eastsound;A bit of snow;45;22;NE;11;83%;80%;0
Ellensburg;A shower in spots;38;20;NW;7;75%;55%;1
Ephrata;A shower in places;39;13;WSW;9;80%;57%;1
Everett;Chilly with rain;41;22;WNW;9;78%;94%;0
Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;43;27;SW;15;97%;93%;1
Friday Harbor;A little snow;41;18;NNE;9;81%;82%;0
Hoquiam;Windy with rain;45;32;WNW;22;85%;85%;1
Kelso-Longview;Rain tapering off;44;34;WSW;10;87%;92%;1
Moses Lake;A stray shower;41;14;WNW;8;70%;58%;1
Olympia;Rain and drizzle;42;28;WSW;13;87%;82%;0
Omak;A little snow;31;5;NNE;7;82%;78%;0
Pasco;Increasingly windy;50;29;SW;17;58%;44%;1
Port Angeles;A bit of rain;42;24;NNE;12;82%;93%;0
Pullman;On-and-off snow;37;22;SW;13;86%;89%;0
Puyallup;Spotty showers;44;25;NW;9;94%;87%;0
Quillayute;A little rain;42;28;NNW;15;88%;81%;0
Renton;Rain;43;25;NNW;9;79%;94%;0
Seattle;Rain;43;25;NNW;8;79%;93%;0
Seattle Boeing;Rain;44;27;SW;12;80%;94%;0
Shelton;Rain and drizzle;44;26;WSW;14;86%;83%;0
Spokane;Periods of snow;38;19;SSW;9;80%;91%;0
Spokane Fairchild;Breezy with snow;35;14;SW;15;98%;90%;0
Spokane Felts;Periods of snow;38;19;SSW;9;80%;91%;0
Stampede Pass;Snow, heavy at times;29;12;W;6;94%;95%;1
Tacoma;Spotty showers;42;26;NNE;10;85%;93%;0
Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;43;27;WSW;16;83%;92%;0
Vancouver;Periods of rain;46;35;WSW;7;82%;88%;1
Walla Walla;A few showers;46;31;SW;17;70%;85%;1
Wenatchee;An afternoon shower;36;18;W;6;81%;60%;1
Whidbey Island;Periods of rain;44;25;N;16;67%;91%;0
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;45;25;SSW;9;66%;44%;1
_____
