WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, November 13, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;56;37;E;4;79%;15%;1
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;56;37;NE;4;76%;15%;1
Bremerton;Partly sunny;56;41;NNE;6;79%;13%;2
Chehalis;Partly sunny;56;42;ENE;5;86%;2%;2
Deer Park;Partly sunny;44;27;NE;5;86%;6%;1
Eastsound;Rather cloudy;51;45;NNE;4;93%;14%;1
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;52;31;S;4;71%;3%;2
Ephrata;Some sun;48;31;N;7;71%;3%;2
Everett;Mostly cloudy;54;38;ESE;4;87%;15%;1
Fort Lewis;Clouds and sun;55;35;NE;5;97%;14%;1
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;53;43;N;5;86%;14%;1
Hoquiam;Rather cloudy;57;44;E;11;86%;19%;1
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;58;41;NW;4;85%;12%;2
Moses Lake;Partial sunshine;48;33;NNE;7;70%;3%;2
Olympia;Clouds and sun;55;35;NNE;5;87%;14%;1
Omak;Partly sunny;46;28;E;4;74%;4%;2
Pasco;Partly sunny;49;31;NW;5;80%;3%;2
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;51;37;SE;6;90%;30%;1
Pullman;Clouds and sunshine;53;33;E;6;74%;4%;1
Puyallup;Clouds and sun;56;39;E;4;85%;14%;1
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;55;40;ENE;4;86%;25%;1
Renton;Partly sunny;56;42;E;5;84%;15%;2
Seattle;Partly sunny;56;43;NE;6;80%;14%;2
Seattle Boeing;Periods of sun;56;42;NNE;5;81%;15%;2
Shelton;Periods of sun;56;36;E;5;86%;14%;2
Spokane;Partial sunshine;46;30;NE;2;85%;6%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;43;27;NNE;6;93%;5%;1
Spokane Felts;Partial sunshine;46;30;NE;2;85%;6%;1
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;44;34;E;4;82%;8%;2
Tacoma;Partly sunny;54;41;NE;5;87%;13%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Clouds and sun;53;43;NNE;6;91%;13%;1
Vancouver;Clouds and sun;58;42;E;5;81%;12%;2
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;48;31;SSW;4;86%;3%;2
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;45;33;NNW;3;80%;3%;2
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;54;39;NE;5;81%;14%;1
Yakima;Partly sunny;52;31;NNW;2;69%;3%;2
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather