WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, November 4, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;54;38;NE;4;88%;20%;2
Bellingham;Partly sunny;54;42;SE;2;77%;20%;1
Bremerton;Partly sunny;54;41;NNE;5;86%;16%;2
Chehalis;Partly sunny;55;38;N;4;80%;1%;2
Deer Park;Partly sunny;48;26;NE;4;75%;0%;2
Eastsound;Partly sunny;50;42;WNW;1;91%;66%;1
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;57;31;WNW;4;64%;0%;2
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;52;29;N;4;58%;0%;2
Everett;Partly sunny;54;40;N;4;82%;19%;1
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;56;36;NNE;4;94%;14%;2
Friday Harbor;Some sun;52;43;NNW;3;89%;20%;1
Hoquiam;Some sunshine;54;41;NE;5;89%;13%;1
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;55;38;N;4;80%;7%;2
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;52;27;NE;4;67%;0%;2
Olympia;Partly sunny;55;36;N;3;84%;12%;2
Omak;Mostly sunny;53;30;E;4;67%;0%;2
Pasco;Mostly sunny;53;28;SE;1;62%;0%;2
Port Angeles;Partly sunny;53;39;WSW;3;85%;20%;1
Pullman;Partly sunny;52;33;SE;6;62%;0%;2
Puyallup;Partly sunny;56;38;SE;4;90%;14%;2
Quillayute;Partly sunny;54;38;NE;1;88%;15%;1
Renton;Partial sunshine;57;43;NE;5;82%;17%;2
Seattle;Sun and some clouds;56;44;NNE;5;76%;16%;2
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;56;42;NE;3;79%;17%;2
Shelton;Partly sunny;55;37;W;2;84%;15%;1
Spokane;Partly sunny;51;29;N;1;66%;1%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Partial sunshine;48;28;SSW;3;71%;0%;2
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;51;29;N;1;66%;1%;2
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;49;35;W;3;74%;1%;2
Tacoma;Partly sunny;54;41;NNE;4;86%;15%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Partial sunshine;52;41;N;4;86%;15%;2
Vancouver;Partly sunny;56;38;NNW;5;77%;7%;2
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;54;37;SSE;3;60%;0%;2
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;52;33;NNW;4;67%;0%;2
Whidbey Island;Some sunshine;55;42;NW;3;78%;20%;1
Yakima;Mostly sunny;55;28;NW;2;58%;0%;2
_____
