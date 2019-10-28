WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, October 30, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Sunny;47;22;ENE;5;54%;3%;2
Bellingham;Plenty of sunshine;49;27;NE;3;36%;3%;2
Bremerton;Abundant sunshine;47;28;NNE;6;43%;3%;2
Chehalis;Sunny;46;24;NNE;5;34%;0%;2
Deer Park;Cold with sunshine;35;10;NE;5;37%;0%;2
Eastsound;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;36;NE;3;44%;3%;2
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, colder;39;14;SSW;6;33%;0%;2
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;41;17;W;6;26%;0%;2
Everett;Sunny;47;24;E;5;48%;3%;2
Fort Lewis;Sunshine;48;21;ENE;4;44%;3%;2
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;47;34;NNE;6;47%;3%;2
Hoquiam;Sunshine;48;29;ENE;11;43%;3%;2
Kelso-Longview;Plenty of sunshine;51;20;N;5;40%;3%;2
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny, chilly;41;14;NE;7;26%;0%;2
Olympia;Mostly sunny;48;18;NNE;5;40%;3%;2
Omak;Mostly sunny, colder;37;15;SE;6;33%;0%;2
Pasco;Mostly sunny, colder;37;12;NNW;11;34%;0%;2
Port Angeles;Sunshine;46;29;SE;8;46%;3%;2
Pullman;Mostly sunny, cold;34;16;E;8;35%;0%;3
Puyallup;Plenty of sunshine;47;20;ENE;4;40%;3%;2
Quillayute;Abundant sunshine;49;29;ENE;5;50%;4%;2
Renton;Plenty of sunshine;47;26;ENE;6;43%;3%;2
Seattle;Plenty of sun;47;30;NE;6;32%;3%;2
Seattle Boeing;Plenty of sunshine;49;27;ENE;5;32%;3%;2
Shelton;Plenty of sunshine;48;20;ENE;7;35%;3%;2
Spokane;Cold with sunshine;36;15;S;3;40%;1%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, cold;33;14;WSW;5;42%;0%;2
Spokane Felts;Cold with sunshine;36;15;S;3;40%;1%;2
Stampede Pass;Sunlit and colder;27;21;E;7;33%;0%;2
Tacoma;Sunny;45;27;NE;6;37%;3%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Sunny and chilly;46;29;NE;7;34%;3%;2
Vancouver;Sunny and windy;43;27;E;20;36%;3%;2
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, colder;37;18;SE;10;33%;0%;2
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, chilly;38;18;SSE;6;32%;0%;2
Whidbey Island;Sunshine;48;31;NNE;7;40%;3%;2
Yakima;Mostly sunny, colder;40;14;NNW;7;28%;0%;2
