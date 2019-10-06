WA Forecast for Tuesday, October 8, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Periods of rain;59;42;WNW;7;78%;96%;1

Bellingham;Breezy with rain;60;44;W;14;75%;92%;1

Bremerton;Periods of rain;61;42;SE;10;77%;77%;1

Chehalis;Afternoon showers;61;43;WNW;6;77%;100%;1

Deer Park;Variable clouds;61;40;SW;7;60%;39%;1

Eastsound;Periods of rain;60;46;W;14;83%;91%;1

Ellensburg;A shower;68;41;NW;9;59%;82%;2

Ephrata;Rather cloudy;70;42;SW;11;48%;44%;2

Everett;Periods of rain;59;42;NW;8;75%;91%;1

Fort Lewis;Afternoon rain;61;43;SW;11;92%;85%;1

Friday Harbor;Periods of rain;59;44;W;9;87%;87%;1

Hoquiam;Rain at times;60;46;WNW;13;97%;81%;1

Kelso-Longview;A shower or two;62;46;W;7;78%;88%;2

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;71;43;WSW;8;51%;44%;2

Olympia;Periods of rain;60;42;WSW;10;82%;77%;1

Omak;Mostly cloudy;63;41;S;9;58%;44%;1

Pasco;Partly sunny;77;49;SW;12;43%;45%;3

Port Angeles;Periods of rain;59;41;WSW;7;90%;88%;1

Pullman;Sunny intervals;67;44;SW;12;41%;68%;3

Puyallup;Afternoon showers;62;44;SW;8;84%;100%;1

Quillayute;Periods of rain;60;41;NW;10;90%;81%;1

Renton;Periods of rain;62;46;SSW;8;76%;92%;1

Seattle;Occasional rain;60;46;NE;10;76%;90%;1

Seattle Boeing;Periods of rain;62;46;SE;13;75%;95%;1

Shelton;Periods of rain;62;41;WSW;11;85%;78%;1

Spokane;Variable cloudiness;64;44;SW;7;52%;66%;1

Spokane Fairchild;Variable cloudiness;61;40;SW;12;60%;55%;1

Spokane Felts;Variable cloudiness;64;44;SW;7;52%;66%;1

Stampede Pass;Showers;54;31;W;6;82%;97%;3

Tacoma;Afternoon rain;60;45;WSW;9;84%;84%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Afternoon rain;58;45;SW;12;84%;86%;1

Vancouver;Becoming cloudy;66;47;WNW;4;68%;79%;2

Walla Walla;Clouds and sun;75;52;SSW;12;34%;68%;3

Wenatchee;Showers around;64;46;W;8;60%;88%;2

Whidbey Island;Breezy with rain;63;47;W;16;75%;93%;1

Yakima;Nice with some sun;71;39;SW;7;51%;62%;3

