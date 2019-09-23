WA Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;A shower or two;66;51;SSW;6;74%;80%;1

Bellingham;A shower in places;66;54;S;9;70%;54%;1

Bremerton;A shower or two;67;51;E;5;73%;61%;1

Chehalis;A shower or two;69;48;WSW;5;70%;57%;3

Deer Park;Clouds and sun;70;37;NNW;8;47%;0%;4

Eastsound;A shower or two;65;53;WSW;6;76%;62%;1

Ellensburg;A shower in the a.m.;70;49;NW;18;52%;58%;4

Ephrata;Partly sunny, breezy;75;47;WNW;15;44%;3%;3

Everett;A shower in places;66;51;SSW;6;73%;50%;1

Fort Lewis;A shower or two;69;47;SSW;9;84%;57%;2

Friday Harbor;A shower or two;66;52;WSW;6;72%;60%;1

Hoquiam;A shower or two;66;52;NW;11;84%;57%;1

Kelso-Longview;A shower or two;69;51;WNW;5;78%;58%;1

Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;76;45;NW;10;39%;0%;3

Olympia;A shower or two;68;45;SW;9;73%;57%;1

Omak;Clouds and sun, nice;73;43;SSE;9;46%;3%;4

Pasco;Partial sunshine;77;47;WNW;11;46%;0%;4

Port Angeles;A shower or two;65;48;WSW;13;75%;58%;1

Pullman;Periods of sun;70;43;WSW;16;53%;0%;4

Puyallup;A shower or two;70;49;S;6;67%;58%;2

Quillayute;A shower or two;66;49;WNW;7;81%;82%;2

Renton;A shower or two;68;52;ENE;5;70%;59%;1

Seattle;A shower or two;67;53;ENE;5;69%;60%;1

Seattle Boeing;A shower or two;69;55;E;6;68%;59%;1

Shelton;A shower or two;70;49;W;11;70%;57%;1

Spokane;Clouds and sun, nice;72;43;WSW;10;49%;2%;4

Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun;69;41;W;14;55%;0%;4

Spokane Felts;Clouds and sun, nice;72;43;WSW;10;49%;2%;4

Stampede Pass;A few showers;52;41;WNW;8;91%;86%;3

Tacoma;A shower or two;67;50;E;7;71%;58%;2

Tacoma Narrows;A shower or two;67;51;S;8;76%;58%;2

Vancouver;A shower or two;71;51;NNW;4;66%;58%;2

Walla Walla;Partly sunny, breezy;76;52;SSW;14;46%;0%;4

Wenatchee;Clouds and sun;72;50;WNW;12;44%;9%;4

Whidbey Island;A shower or two;68;55;W;14;66%;82%;2

Yakima;Periods of sun;77;44;NW;8;46%;7%;3

