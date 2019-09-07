WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, September 9, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A little rain;69;56;SSE;5;80%;85%;1
Bellingham;Spotty showers;68;56;E;8;75%;85%;1
Bremerton;A touch of rain;71;57;SSW;6;74%;83%;2
Chehalis;Occasional rain;70;56;S;5;69%;88%;4
Deer Park;Spotty showers;68;50;S;6;80%;83%;3
Eastsound;An afternoon shower;67;55;SE;8;80%;80%;1
Ellensburg;Not as warm;74;49;NW;16;57%;44%;3
Ephrata;Spotty showers;76;54;WNW;9;53%;70%;2
Everett;A little rain;70;57;SSE;6;79%;86%;1
Fort Lewis;A bit of rain;70;54;SSW;8;93%;85%;2
Friday Harbor;A little rain;67;54;SSW;6;82%;85%;1
Hoquiam;Occasional rain;66;59;SSW;9;91%;86%;2
Kelso-Longview;A touch of rain;69;59;S;5;82%;90%;2
Moses Lake;Spotty showers;77;56;WSW;8;62%;74%;2
Olympia;A bit of rain;68;53;SSW;8;78%;85%;2
Omak;Spotty showers;75;57;NE;7;67%;84%;1
Pasco;Cooler with showers;77;59;SW;10;63%;76%;1
Port Angeles;A little rain;66;51;WNW;4;79%;84%;1
Pullman;Spotty showers;62;51;WSW;11;84%;75%;2
Puyallup;A bit of rain;72;57;SSW;6;76%;87%;2
Quillayute;A bit of rain;66;54;S;6;82%;86%;1
Renton;A little rain;72;59;S;6;71%;85%;1
Seattle;A bit of rain;70;59;SSW;6;77%;82%;2
Seattle Boeing;Occasional rain;72;60;S;8;67%;85%;2
Shelton;Occasional rain;69;56;SW;9;77%;86%;2
Spokane;Spotty showers;69;54;S;7;72%;83%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Spotty showers;67;49;SSW;10;78%;82%;2
Spokane Felts;Spotty showers;69;54;S;7;72%;83%;2
Stampede Pass;Showers around;56;48;WNW;6;90%;85%;5
Tacoma;A touch of rain;69;56;SSW;7;79%;85%;2
Tacoma Narrows;A little rain;67;54;SSW;8;81%;85%;2
Vancouver;Spotty showers;70;59;SSW;5;74%;91%;2
Walla Walla;Cooler with showers;72;57;S;13;75%;84%;1
Wenatchee;Clearing, a shower;74;56;WNW;11;57%;66%;3
Whidbey Island;A little p.m. rain;68;55;ESE;7;71%;84%;2
Yakima;Not as warm;76;48;W;8;54%;44%;4
