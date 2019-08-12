WA Forecast for Wednesday, August 14, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly sunny;78;54;N;5;66%;11%;7

Bellingham;Mostly sunny;74;57;SSE;5;67%;12%;6

Bremerton;Mostly sunny;79;56;NE;5;61%;13%;7

Chehalis;Mostly sunny;82;55;WNW;4;57%;11%;7

Deer Park;Mostly sunny, nice;81;48;NE;4;45%;0%;7

Eastsound;Mostly sunny;71;56;SSE;4;74%;13%;6

Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, nice;87;58;NW;5;40%;0%;7

Ephrata;Mostly sunny, nice;86;63;W;6;33%;0%;7

Everett;Mostly sunny;77;55;NNE;5;66%;11%;7

Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;81;57;NE;5;71%;9%;7

Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;70;54;SW;5;73%;13%;6

Hoquiam;Clouds breaking;73;57;NW;8;79%;12%;6

Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;82;58;NNW;5;63%;4%;7

Moses Lake;Sunny and pleasant;88;58;NW;5;34%;0%;7

Olympia;Mostly sunny;82;56;N;4;58%;9%;7

Omak;Mostly sunny, nice;87;58;NNW;7;34%;0%;7

Pasco;Sunny and nice;89;59;SE;2;42%;0%;7

Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;69;55;W;7;73%;12%;7

Pullman;Sunny and pleasant;83;53;NNE;4;39%;0%;7

Puyallup;Mostly sunny, nice;82;57;NNE;5;57%;10%;7

Quillayute;Some sun returning;72;55;N;6;72%;12%;5

Renton;Nice with sunshine;79;59;NE;5;61%;11%;7

Seattle;Mostly sunny, nice;77;58;NE;6;62%;11%;7

Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;79;60;NE;5;58%;13%;7

Shelton;Mostly sunny;81;56;ESE;6;60%;12%;7

Spokane;Mostly sunny, nice;84;55;N;2;44%;0%;7

Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and pleasant;81;54;WSW;4;44%;0%;7

Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny, nice;84;55;N;2;44%;0%;7

Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;70;50;W;4;61%;29%;7

Tacoma;Mostly sunny;78;57;NE;5;61%;11%;7

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;78;58;NE;5;66%;11%;7

Vancouver;Mostly sunny;84;58;NNW;5;52%;4%;7

Walla Walla;Sunny and beautiful;89;63;ESE;5;32%;0%;7

Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;86;62;WNW;7;39%;0%;7

Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;68;57;W;6;71%;12%;6

Yakima;Mostly sunny, nice;87;58;NNW;4;41%;0%;7

