WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Cloudy;38;ESE;2;96% Bellingham;Ice;30;NNE;9;100% Bremerton;Showers;34;SSE;2;96% Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;36;SE;3;97% Deer Park;Cloudy;10;N;2;87% Eastsound;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;100% Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;12;Calm;0;63% Ephrata;Cloudy;13;NW;5;70% Everett;Cloudy;35;SSE;2;91% Fort Lewis;Cloudy;34;E;5;93% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;41;E;9;92% Hoquiam;Showers;40;E;9;92% Kelso-Longview;Ice;30;SSE;12;92% Moses Lake;Cloudy;13;WNW;2;85% Olympia;Mostly cloudy;36;SW;7;96% Omak;Mostly cloudy;10;NNE;2;79% Pasco;Cloudy;15;NNW;7;76% Port Angeles;Cloudy;35;SW;5;88% Pullman;Sleet;12;Calm;0;85% Puyallup;Sleet;25;ESE;1;91% Quillayute;Cloudy;49;S;9;96% Renton;Cloudy;36;SSE;5;92% Seattle;Cloudy;39;SSE;2;91% Seattle Boeing;Showers;34;Calm;0;88% Shelton;Cloudy;33;WSW;3;100% Spokane;Cloudy;13;Calm;0;77% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;9;NE;7;60% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;13;Calm;0;77% Stampede Pass;Ice;5;ENE;6;83% Tacoma;Cloudy;38;SSE;1;98% Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;39;S;5;92% Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;28;SE;7;86% Walla Walla;Cloudy;13;NW;6;84% Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;11;NW;3;76% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;43;ESE;14;88% Yakima;Cloudy;12;W;3;69% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather