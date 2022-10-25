WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Tuesday, October 25, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Mostly cloudy;47;NW;2;93% Bellingham;Cloudy;47;SSW;6;96% Bremerton;Mostly clear;42;S;2;96% Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;46;S;2;94% Deer Park;Cloudy;34;ESE;1;98% Eastsound;Cloudy;48;S;7;93% Ellensburg;Clear;44;NW;15;73% Ephrata;Clear;49;WNW;7;56% Everett;Partly cloudy;49;NW;2;86% Fort Lewis;Clear;48;SSE;9;81% Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;0;86% Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;52;WNW;3;80% Kelso-Longview;Clear;48;S;5;93% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;45;WSW;7;72% Olympia;Partly cloudy;47;SSW;13;89% Omak;Partly cloudy;46;SSE;10;60% Pasco;Clear;51;SW;22;63% Port Angeles;Mostly clear;52;W;16;54% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;42;WSW;20;88% Puyallup;Mostly clear;48;S;3;87% Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;43;ESE;3;96% Renton;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;73% Seattle;Mostly clear;48;SSE;2;88% Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;48;SSE;8;82% Shelton;Clear;47;WSW;13;89% Spokane;Mostly cloudy;44;N;3;85% Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;40;SW;12;79% Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;44;N;3;85% Stampede Pass;Showers;35;Calm;5;95% Tacoma;Clear;47;SSW;3;89% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;50;SW;9;76% Vancouver;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;89% Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;48;SSW;16;67% Wenatchee;Clear;45;WNW;12;68% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;49;W;9;83% Yakima;Clear;49;WNW;12;51% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather