WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM PDT Wednesday, May 18, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;46;SSE;5;91%

Bellingham;Rain;49;SE;12;89%

Bremerton;Showers;46;SSW;4;92%

Chehalis;Showers;46;S;4;99%

Deer Park;Cloudy;41;ENE;2;80%

Eastsound;Rain;50;S;15;81%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;47;NW;6;73%

Ephrata;Showers;51;Calm;0;47%

Everett;Cloudy;49;SSE;5;86%

Fort Lewis;Showers;46;SSE;9;88%

Friday Harbor;Showers;49;SE;13;83%

Hoquiam;Showers;47;SE;14;86%

Kelso-Longview;Rain;48;SE;8;89%

Moses Lake;Showers;52;S;4;59%

Olympia;Showers;46;SSW;5;92%

Omak;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;71%

Pasco;Cloudy;60;SE;6;37%

Port Angeles;Rain;46;SE;5;88%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;45;E;8;68%

Puyallup;Showers;47;SSW;3;86%

Quillayute;Showers;45;S;16;96%

Renton;Rain;49;SSE;5;83%

Seattle;Showers;46;SSW;4;90%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;47;S;6;89%

Shelton;Rain;45;WNW;3;96%

Spokane;Cloudy;47;NNE;3;70%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;46;SSE;5;66%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;47;NNE;3;70%

Stampede Pass;Rain;41;Calm;0;70%

Tacoma;Showers;46;SSW;5;95%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;46;SW;10;95%

Vancouver;Rain;54;SSW;6;54%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;52;E;5;54%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;50;NW;10;52%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;49;SSE;24;77%

Yakima;Cloudy;48;W;6;70%

