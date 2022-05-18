WA Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM PDT Wednesday, May 18, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Cloudy;46;SSE;5;91% Bellingham;Rain;49;SE;12;89% Bremerton;Showers;46;SSW;4;92% Chehalis;Showers;46;S;4;99% Deer Park;Cloudy;41;ENE;2;80% Eastsound;Rain;50;S;15;81% Ellensburg;Cloudy;47;NW;6;73% Ephrata;Showers;51;Calm;0;47% Everett;Cloudy;49;SSE;5;86% Fort Lewis;Showers;46;SSE;9;88% Friday Harbor;Showers;49;SE;13;83% Hoquiam;Showers;47;SE;14;86% Kelso-Longview;Rain;48;SE;8;89% Moses Lake;Showers;52;S;4;59% Olympia;Showers;46;SSW;5;92% Omak;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;71% Pasco;Cloudy;60;SE;6;37% Port Angeles;Rain;46;SE;5;88% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;45;E;8;68% Puyallup;Showers;47;SSW;3;86% Quillayute;Showers;45;S;16;96% Renton;Rain;49;SSE;5;83% Seattle;Showers;46;SSW;4;90% Seattle Boeing;Showers;47;S;6;89% Shelton;Rain;45;WNW;3;96% Spokane;Cloudy;47;NNE;3;70% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;46;SSE;5;66% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;47;NNE;3;70% Stampede Pass;Rain;41;Calm;0;70% Tacoma;Showers;46;SSW;5;95% Tacoma Narrows;Showers;46;SW;10;95% Vancouver;Rain;54;SSW;6;54% Walla Walla;Cloudy;52;E;5;54% Wenatchee;Cloudy;50;NW;10;52% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;49;SSE;24;77% Yakima;Cloudy;48;W;6;70% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather