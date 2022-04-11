Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, April 10, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Fog;32;Calm;0;93%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;39;SE;6;95%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;39;E;2;93%

Chehalis;Showers;36;NNE;7;100%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;33;SE;5;84%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;93%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;37;WNW;7;61%

Ephrata;Partly cloudy;33;S;5;71%

Everett;Cloudy;34;NE;1;93%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;36;E;3;87%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;40;ESE;8;82%

Hoquiam;Showers;38;E;6;85%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;37;Calm;0;93%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;36;SSE;4;81%

Olympia;Showers;35;E;3;92%

Omak;Partly cloudy;38;NW;3;54%

Pasco;Cloudy;44;SSW;6;55%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;39;S;6;82%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;29;E;7;88%

Puyallup;Cloudy;37;E;2;92%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;32;ENE;5;95%

Renton;Showers;39;N;7;79%

Seattle;Cloudy;37;ESE;2;89%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;38;SE;7;82%

Shelton;Cloudy;37;SSE;3;85%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;88%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;30;SSE;6;99%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;88%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;24;Calm;0;91%

Tacoma;Cloudy;39;N;3;75%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;39;N;3;75%

Vancouver;Rain;38;E;6;85%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;39;SSE;6;56%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;40;WNW;3;57%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;37;E;12;85%

Yakima;Flurries;41;NNE;7;52%

_____

