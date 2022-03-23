WA Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM PDT Wednesday, March 23, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Cloudy;49;NW;6;96% Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;100% Bremerton;Cloudy;51;SE;2;96% Chehalis;Cloudy;50;SSE;1;97% Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;44;NE;9;82% Eastsound;Fog;50;NNW;2;93% Ellensburg;Cloudy;52;E;6;71% Ephrata;Cloudy;49;NNE;7;79% Everett;Mostly cloudy;46;WNW;1;92% Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;43;ESE;3;93% Friday Harbor;Fog;47;Calm;0;100% Hoquiam;Cloudy;51;WSW;6;92% Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;54;NW;5;87% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;45;NNE;5;93% Olympia;Cloudy;49;SW;3;100% Omak;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;86% Pasco;Mostly cloudy;45;WSW;3;89% Port Angeles;Cloudy;50;WNW;5;89% Pullman;Mostly clear;43;E;14;76% Puyallup;Showers;48;SE;2;90% Quillayute;Cloudy;48;E;3;100% Renton;Cloudy;48;ESE;5;92% Seattle;Cloudy;51;SE;1;92% Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;48;SSE;5;100% Shelton;Cloudy;51;SW;9;96% Spokane;Partly cloudy;40;Calm;0;96% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;39;NE;9;99% Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;40;Calm;0;96% Stampede Pass;Fog;39;N;3;95% Tacoma;Fog;50;SE;3;100% Tacoma Narrows;Fog;50;SE;3;100% Vancouver;Fog;47;Calm;0;96% Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;47;S;6;89% Wenatchee;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;76% Whidbey Island;Showers;48;SE;3;96% Yakima;Mostly cloudy;40;W;6;89% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather