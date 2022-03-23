Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM PDT Wednesday, March 23, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;49;NW;6;96%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;100%

Bremerton;Cloudy;51;SE;2;96%

Chehalis;Cloudy;50;SSE;1;97%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;44;NE;9;82%

Eastsound;Fog;50;NNW;2;93%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;52;E;6;71%

Ephrata;Cloudy;49;NNE;7;79%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;46;WNW;1;92%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;43;ESE;3;93%

Friday Harbor;Fog;47;Calm;0;100%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;51;WSW;6;92%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;54;NW;5;87%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;45;NNE;5;93%

Olympia;Cloudy;49;SW;3;100%

Omak;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;86%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;45;WSW;3;89%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;50;WNW;5;89%

Pullman;Mostly clear;43;E;14;76%

Puyallup;Showers;48;SE;2;90%

Quillayute;Cloudy;48;E;3;100%

Renton;Cloudy;48;ESE;5;92%

Seattle;Cloudy;51;SE;1;92%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;48;SSE;5;100%

Shelton;Cloudy;51;SW;9;96%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;40;Calm;0;96%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;39;NE;9;99%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;40;Calm;0;96%

Stampede Pass;Fog;39;N;3;95%

Tacoma;Fog;50;SE;3;100%

Tacoma Narrows;Fog;50;SE;3;100%

Vancouver;Fog;47;Calm;0;96%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;47;S;6;89%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;76%

Whidbey Island;Showers;48;SE;3;96%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;40;W;6;89%

