weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM PDT Monday, March 21, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Rain;40;SE;12;89%

Bellingham;Rain;42;SSE;14;91%

Bremerton;Showers;42;SSE;3;95%

Chehalis;Rain;41;S;10;100%

Deer Park;Cloudy;36;SE;3;81%

Eastsound;Rain;43;S;13;93%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;79%

Ephrata;Cloudy;40;WSW;3;73%

Everett;Rain;40;SE;4;90%

Fort Lewis;Showers;41;SE;7;85%

Friday Harbor;Rain;43;SE;9;88%

Hoquiam;Showers;44;E;10;88%

Kelso-Longview;Rain;43;N;7;81%

Moses Lake;Showers;44;SSW;5;65%

Olympia;Showers;41;SSW;14;92%

Omak;Cloudy;45;SSW;8;57%

Pasco;Showers;47;SW;12;58%

Port Angeles;Showers;43;Calm;0;88%

Pullman;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;78%

Puyallup;Showers;42;SE;2;91%

Quillayute;Rain;42;SSE;9;95%

Renton;Showers;43;N;3;85%

Seattle;Showers;42;SSE;3;94%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;42;SE;3;100%

Shelton;Showers;39;N;5;95%

Spokane;Cloudy;39;WSW;3;64%

Spokane Fairchild;Flurries;34;S;7;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;39;WSW;3;64%

Stampede Pass;Flurries;30;Calm;0;92%

Tacoma;Showers;42;Calm;0;91%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;42;Calm;0;91%

Vancouver;Rain;44;E;8;82%

Walla Walla;Showers;42;SSE;13;70%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;39;W;5;69%

Whidbey Island;Showers;43;ESE;20;85%

Yakima;Showers;43;ENE;3;65%

_____

