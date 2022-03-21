WA Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM PDT Monday, March 21, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Rain;40;SE;12;89% Bellingham;Rain;42;SSE;14;91% Bremerton;Showers;42;SSE;3;95% Chehalis;Rain;41;S;10;100% Deer Park;Cloudy;36;SE;3;81% Eastsound;Rain;43;S;13;93% Ellensburg;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;79% Ephrata;Cloudy;40;WSW;3;73% Everett;Rain;40;SE;4;90% Fort Lewis;Showers;41;SE;7;85% Friday Harbor;Rain;43;SE;9;88% Hoquiam;Showers;44;E;10;88% Kelso-Longview;Rain;43;N;7;81% Moses Lake;Showers;44;SSW;5;65% Olympia;Showers;41;SSW;14;92% Omak;Cloudy;45;SSW;8;57% Pasco;Showers;47;SW;12;58% Port Angeles;Showers;43;Calm;0;88% Pullman;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;78% Puyallup;Showers;42;SE;2;91% Quillayute;Rain;42;SSE;9;95% Renton;Showers;43;N;3;85% Seattle;Showers;42;SSE;3;94% Seattle Boeing;Showers;42;SE;3;100% Shelton;Showers;39;N;5;95% Spokane;Cloudy;39;WSW;3;64% Spokane Fairchild;Flurries;34;S;7;100% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;39;WSW;3;64% Stampede Pass;Flurries;30;Calm;0;92% Tacoma;Showers;42;Calm;0;91% Tacoma Narrows;Showers;42;Calm;0;91% Vancouver;Rain;44;E;8;82% Walla Walla;Showers;42;SSE;13;70% Wenatchee;Cloudy;39;W;5;69% Whidbey Island;Showers;43;ESE;20;85% Yakima;Showers;43;ENE;3;65% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather