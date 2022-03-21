WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Sunday, March 20, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Cloudy;43;ESE;16;81% Bellingham;Cloudy;46;SSE;16;76% Bremerton;Showers;44;S;5;88% Chehalis;Showers;45;S;10;93% Deer Park;Mostly clear;39;SW;5;52% Eastsound;Cloudy;46;SSE;12;81% Ellensburg;Cloudy;40;W;7;64% Ephrata;Cloudy;45;SW;7;51% Everett;Showers;43;SE;6;87% Fort Lewis;Cloudy;42;SE;9;82% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;45;SE;16;79% Hoquiam;Rain;46;S;13;85% Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;45;SSE;8;76% Moses Lake;Cloudy;45;SW;5;53% Olympia;Showers;43;SSW;14;85% Omak;Cloudy;45;S;8;47% Pasco;Cloudy;52;SW;12;42% Port Angeles;Showers;43;WSW;3;79% Pullman;Cloudy;36;SW;3;67% Puyallup;Showers;43;S;3;84% Quillayute;Rain;43;N;7;100% Renton;Rain;45;SSE;6;76% Seattle;Rain;44;S;4;85% Seattle Boeing;Rain;44;S;12;82% Shelton;Showers;42;S;7;91% Spokane;Partly cloudy;42;Calm;0;48% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;36;SW;9;64% Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;42;Calm;0;48% Stampede Pass;Flurries;30;Calm;0;92% Tacoma;Cloudy;43;S;13;85% Tacoma Narrows;Showers;43;S;13;85% Vancouver;Cloudy;45;E;5;85% Walla Walla;Cloudy;45;S;9;51% Wenatchee;Cloudy;44;WNW;5;49% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;45;SE;22;79% Yakima;Cloudy;46;SSW;14;55% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather