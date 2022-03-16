Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, March 15, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;43;Calm;0;93%

Bellingham;Cloudy;47;SSW;5;83%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;45;SSW;3;87%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;33;E;7;78%

Eastsound;Cloudy;46;S;12;75%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;39;NNW;13;75%

Ephrata;Mostly clear;39;SW;7;64%

Everett;Cloudy;45;E;2;91%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;42;S;6;88%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;45;SW;10;79%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;48;WSW;9;81%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;47;SE;3;76%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;41;W;5;64%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;43;SSW;8;88%

Omak;Mostly clear;43;SSE;3;55%

Pasco;Partly cloudy;50;SW;9;53%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;42;W;7;82%

Pullman;Mostly clear;40;WSW;16;70%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;43;SSW;3;87%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;43;SSW;3;96%

Renton;Cloudy;46;S;8;76%

Seattle;Cloudy;45;SSW;4;87%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;46;N;6;82%

Shelton;Cloudy;43;SW;12;96%

Spokane;Mostly clear;43;WSW;8;55%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;37;SW;12;70%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;43;WSW;8;55%

Stampede Pass;Fog;31;N;6;92%

Tacoma;Cloudy;44;SSW;9;88%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;9;88%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;49;N;5;65%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;45;S;15;65%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;41;NNW;13;73%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;45;W;7;82%

Yakima;Mostly clear;41;SW;7;62%

