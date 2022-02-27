WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Saturday, February 26, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Showers;40;S;7;92% Bellingham;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;100% Bremerton;Showers;40;E;1;97% Chehalis;Showers;43;S;5;100% Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;24;Calm;0;68% Eastsound;Cloudy;46;S;15;81% Ellensburg;Cloudy;34;E;3;56% Ephrata;Flurries;33;NNW;8;63% Everett;Rain;39;SE;4;95% Fort Lewis;Showers;39;Calm;0;93% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;44;SSE;22;82% Hoquiam;Cloudy;46;ESE;12;88% Kelso-Longview;Showers;40;SE;7;89% Moses Lake;Snow;30;NW;3;86% Olympia;Cloudy;38;SE;3;100% Omak;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;88% Pasco;Cloudy;29;Calm;0;81% Port Angeles;Showers;41;S;3;88% Pullman;Partly cloudy;33;ESE;16;49% Puyallup;Cloudy;39;ENE;2;93% Quillayute;Cloudy;45;SSE;14;100% Renton;Rain;42;N;3;85% Seattle;Showers;41;ESE;2;96% Seattle Boeing;Rain;41;Calm;0;95% Shelton;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;96% Spokane;Cloudy;28;NNE;3;71% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;27;ENE;7;70% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;28;NNE;3;71% Stampede Pass;Snow;22;N;6;88% Tacoma;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;100% Tacoma Narrows;Showers;40;Calm;0;100% Vancouver;Rain;40;SE;6;76% Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;28;S;6;71% Wenatchee;Cloudy;28;WNW;3;92% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;43;SE;33;82% Yakima;Flurries;33;WSW;6;61% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather