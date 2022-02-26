WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Friday, February 25, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;30;Calm;0;85% Bellingham;Partly cloudy;29;Calm;0;85% Bremerton;Clear;31;NE;1;82% Chehalis;Cloudy;28;Calm;0;92% Deer Park;Mostly clear;14;NE;5;84% Eastsound;Partly cloudy;39;NNE;5;65% Ellensburg;Mostly clear;21;E;8;74% Ephrata;Clear;21;NW;8;74% Everett;Clear;31;NE;1;85% Fort Lewis;Clear;29;SE;5;76% Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;35;N;6;78% Hoquiam;Cloudy;39;E;14;56% Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;85% Moses Lake;Clear;18;NNW;5;86% Olympia;Mostly cloudy;27;E;5;81% Omak;Cloudy;24;WSW;3;77% Pasco;Clear;21;NW;5;87% Port Angeles;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;85% Pullman;Mostly clear;21;E;10;64% Puyallup;Clear;32;N;1;80% Quillayute;Cloudy;32;E;8;85% Renton;Clear;35;NNW;5;72% Seattle;Mostly clear;37;NNE;1;76% Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;36;Calm;0;75% Shelton;Cloudy;26;NW;3;88% Spokane;Clear;23;NE;3;77% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;18;Calm;0;81% Spokane Felts;Clear;23;NE;3;77% Stampede Pass;Clear;17;N;7;87% Tacoma;Clear;34;N;3;72% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;34;N;3;72% Vancouver;Cloudy;39;S;5;50% Walla Walla;Mostly clear;24;SSE;6;74% Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;20;Calm;0;81% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;30;Calm;0;81% Yakima;Partly cloudy;18;W;3;77% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather