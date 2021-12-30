Skip to main content
weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Wednesday, December 29, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Snow;24;ESE;3;94%

Bellingham;Snow;25;SSE;9;88%

Bremerton;Flurries;29;SSE;3;88%

Chehalis;Snow;30;SSE;10;92%

Deer Park;Flurries;8;S;6;72%

Eastsound;Snow;28;SSE;12;86%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;11;S;3;73%

Ephrata;Flurries;11;Calm;0;61%

Everett;Snow;26;SE;3;91%

Fort Lewis;Snow;28;SE;12;84%

Friday Harbor;Flurries;28;SE;13;92%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;31;ENE;7;85%

Kelso-Longview;Snow;30;SSE;8;81%

Moses Lake;Flurries;17;SSE;7;77%

Olympia;Snow;30;SSW;9;85%

Omak;Flurries;10;S;8;58%

Pasco;Cloudy;18;ESE;3;73%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;26;ESE;9;74%

Pullman;Cloudy;8;ESE;7;87%

Puyallup;Snow;29;SSE;3;90%

Quillayute;Cloudy;31;SE;7;92%

Renton;Snow;28;ESE;5;88%

Seattle;Snow;27;SSE;3;92%

Seattle Boeing;Snow;27;SE;7;92%

Shelton;Snow;27;W;6;92%

Spokane;Cloudy;13;S;7;74%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;7;S;7;83%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;13;S;7;74%

Stampede Pass;Snow;15;N;6;87%

Tacoma;Snow;27;SSW;14;100%

Tacoma Narrows;Snow;27;SSW;14;100%

Vancouver;Cloudy;29;SE;5;68%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;10;SSE;6;76%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;10;N;5;73%

Whidbey Island;Flurries;27;ESE;13;84%

Yakima;Cloudy;17;W;6;76%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather