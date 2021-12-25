WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Saturday, December 25, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;95% Bellingham;Snow;32;NE;16;58% Bremerton;Cloudy;37;SSW;5;95% Chehalis;Rain;37;S;12;93% Deer Park;Cloudy;31;SSW;15;78% Eastsound;Cloudy;34;NNE;9;64% Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;22;Calm;0;88% Ephrata;Partly cloudy;22;SSE;7;92% Everett;Showers;36;S;3;87% Fort Lewis;Cloudy;35;SSE;15;87% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;33;N;7;100% Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;85% Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;38;SSE;15;89% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;32;SSW;3;86% Olympia;Mostly cloudy;37;S;16;85% Omak;Cloudy;28;N;14;74% Pasco;Cloudy;40;N;5;67% Port Angeles;Cloudy;34;NNW;3;88% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;32;SW;10;72% Puyallup;Cloudy;35;SSW;7;94% Quillayute;Flurries;32;Calm;0;100% Renton;Showers;38;S;16;96% Seattle;Showers;37;SSW;7;92% Seattle Boeing;Showers;37;SSW;14;93% Shelton;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;9;92% Spokane;Mostly cloudy;32;WSW;8;81% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;28;SSW;18;99% Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;32;WSW;8;81% Stampede Pass;Snow;25;Calm;0;88% Tacoma;Cloudy;35;SSW;18;100% Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;35;SSW;18;100% Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;36;SSE;6;100% Walla Walla;Cloudy;37;SSW;6;61% Wenatchee;Cloudy;21;NE;5;95% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;36;N;7;89% Yakima;Partly cloudy;37;SSW;17;64% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather