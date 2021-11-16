Skip to main content
weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Monday, November 15, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly clear;44;WSW;5;65%

Bellingham;Clear;43;SSW;12;76%

Bremerton;Clear;41;SSW;4;87%

Chehalis;Cloudy;41;SSW;6;100%

Deer Park;Clear;39;SW;18;48%

Eastsound;Mostly clear;45;N;6;61%

Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;41;WNW;14;46%

Ephrata;Clear;40;WNW;12;64%

Everett;Mostly clear;44;SW;3;77%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;41;S;13;77%

Friday Harbor;Clear;43;N;6;62%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;45;W;17;73%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;43;E;3;87%

Moses Lake;Clear;39;W;10;62%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;40;SSW;7;82%

Omak;Mostly clear;43;NW;20;43%

Pasco;Clear;49;WSW;18;45%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;43;W;13;65%

Pullman;Mostly clear;41;W;18;67%

Puyallup;Mostly clear;42;SW;5;83%

Quillayute;Cloudy;42;WNW;6;72%

Renton;Mostly clear;44;S;7;70%

Seattle;Mostly clear;43;SSW;4;76%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;43;S;6;73%

Shelton;Showers;39;W;7;88%

Spokane;Clear;41;WSW;24;55%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;35;SSW;23;70%

Spokane Felts;Clear;41;WSW;24;55%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;28;WNW;12;88%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;41;WSW;14;79%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;41;WSW;14;79%

Vancouver;Cloudy;45;WNW;5;76%

Walla Walla;Clear;45;SW;22;57%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;38;NNW;14;79%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;47;W;26;68%

Yakima;Clear;45;W;22;43%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather