WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, October 31, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;37;Calm;0;88%

Bellingham;Clear;40;Calm;0;73%

Bremerton;Clear;39;N;1;79%

Chehalis;Clear;39;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Clear;36;NE;10;43%

Eastsound;Clear;43;Calm;0;75%

Ellensburg;Clear;35;NNW;6;56%

Ephrata;Partly cloudy;40;NNW;7;48%

Everett;Clear;37;N;1;85%

Fort Lewis;Clear;39;Calm;0;86%

Friday Harbor;Clear;41;Calm;0;82%

Hoquiam;Clear;48;E;10;62%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;43;NW;3;76%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;33;N;5;70%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;0;92%

Omak;Clear;46;N;12;69%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;41;E;3;85%

Port Angeles;Clear;37;Calm;0;85%

Pullman;Mostly clear;32;Calm;0;88%

Puyallup;Clear;41;E;2;86%

Quillayute;Clear;42;Calm;0;72%

Renton;Clear;43;Calm;0;82%

Seattle;Clear;45;N;1;74%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;44;Calm;0;73%

Shelton;Clear;35;Calm;0;95%

Spokane;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;72%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;34;NE;8;49%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;72%

Stampede Pass;Clear;33;W;4;53%

Tacoma;Clear;45;Calm;0;73%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;45;Calm;0;73%

Vancouver;Clear;53;E;10;36%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;40;ESE;3;82%

Wenatchee;Clear;38;WNW;5;48%

Whidbey Island;Clear;38;SSE;5;79%

Yakima;Mostly clear;39;W;7;66%

