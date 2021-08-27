WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, August 26, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;93% Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;61;S;6;89% Bremerton;Cloudy;60;SSE;3;84% Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;3;91% Deer Park;Cloudy;68;SW;9;38% Eastsound;Cloudy;58;SSW;5;84% Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;12;67% Ephrata;Showers;69;WNW;12;40% Everett;Mostly cloudy;59;NNW;2;93% Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;59;S;10;84% Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;7;80% Hoquiam;Cloudy;61;WNW;8;89% Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;87% Moses Lake;Cloudy;69;W;12;44% Olympia;Mostly cloudy;59;SSW;9;86% Omak;Showers;68;N;20;48% Pasco;Partly cloudy;71;W;3;48% Port Angeles;Cloudy;56;WNW;3;89% Pullman;Cloudy;62;Calm;0;47% Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;58;SSW;3;90% Quillayute;Cloudy;56;WSW;3;100% Renton;Mostly cloudy;63;N;6;72% Seattle;Showers;60;SSE;2;83% Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;63;S;5;80% Shelton;Mostly cloudy;58;WSW;16;90% Spokane;Cloudy;67;SW;5;41% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;62;S;8;47% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;67;SW;5;41% Stampede Pass;Fog;50;N;6;96% Tacoma;Cloudy;59;SSW;4;90% Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;58;SW;9;83% Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;65;WNW;7;67% Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;68;S;12;48% Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;68;NW;13;46% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;57;W;7;86% Yakima;Mostly cloudy;71;NW;16;45% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather