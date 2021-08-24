WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, August 23, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;57;WNW;5;68% Bellingham;Clear;53;Calm;0;89% Bremerton;Clear;57;N;2;70% Chehalis;Clear;55;NW;1;85% Deer Park;Clear;50;NNW;3;58% Eastsound;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;71% Ellensburg;Clear;57;NW;12;54% Ephrata;Mostly clear;63;NNE;8;36% Everett;Clear;57;N;1;74% Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;61;WSW;9;57% Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;53;W;3;76% Hoquiam;Clear;56;NNW;3;83% Kelso-Longview;Clear;60;Calm;0;66% Moses Lake;Clear;62;NNE;8;40% Olympia;Clear;59;N;3;71% Omak;Mostly clear;70;N;13;47% Pasco;Clear;57;NNW;5;71% Port Angeles;Clear;52;SW;3;82% Pullman;Partly cloudy;52;Calm;0;50% Puyallup;Partly cloudy;59;N;2;64% Quillayute;Clear;50;Calm;0;92% Renton;Clear;64;Calm;0;55% Seattle;Clear;60;N;2;60% Seattle Boeing;Clear;64;Calm;0;51% Shelton;Clear;57;WSW;6;74% Spokane;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;38% Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;56;N;6;41% Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;38% Stampede Pass;Clear;46;Calm;0;82% Tacoma;Mostly clear;57;N;2;68% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;60;NNE;7;57% Vancouver;Clear;64;NW;7;51% Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;59;ESE;6;38% Wenatchee;Clear;64;NNW;6;40% Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;55;W;3;77% Yakima;Clear;56;N;3;57% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather