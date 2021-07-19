WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, July 18, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;61;NW;3;66% Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;86% Bremerton;Partly cloudy;63;NNE;2;67% Chehalis;Mostly clear;63;WNW;2;74% Deer Park;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;37% Eastsound;Clear;63;SSE;5;72% Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;75;NW;16;41% Ephrata;Partly cloudy;76;ENE;3;25% Everett;Clear;62;N;2;71% Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;68;W;7;58% Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;57;Calm;0;71% Hoquiam;Clear;59;W;7;71% Kelso-Longview;Clear;67;N;5;62% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;3;31% Olympia;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;65% Omak;Partly cloudy;81;W;6;20% Pasco;Mostly cloudy;75;NNW;5;59% Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;58;WNW;13;69% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;44% Puyallup;Partly cloudy;64;NNW;2;67% Quillayute;Mostly clear;56;NNW;3;86% Renton;Partly cloudy;70;NNW;12;54% Seattle;Partly cloudy;63;N;2;65% Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;67;WNW;6;54% Shelton;Mostly clear;64;W;5;62% Spokane;Mostly cloudy;75;NE;5;30% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;75;WSW;5;28% Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;75;NE;5;30% Stampede Pass;Clear;58;SW;5;74% Tacoma;Partly cloudy;64;N;3;65% Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;62;N;8;64% Vancouver;Partly cloudy;75;NNW;9;46% Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;7;27% Wenatchee;Clear;82;N;9;24% Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;56;WSW;6;80% Yakima;Partly cloudy;76;WNW;6;38% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather