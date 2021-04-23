WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, April 22, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;53;S;3;66% Bellingham;Clear;55;S;6;77% Bremerton;Clear;51;SSW;2;76% Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;46;Calm;0;93% Deer Park;Clear;47;NNE;10;65% Eastsound;Clear;54;S;9;71% Ellensburg;Clear;51;NW;15;51% Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;56;N;14;21% Everett;Clear;50;S;2;78% Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;52;W;8;65% Friday Harbor;Clear;48;SW;6;89% Hoquiam;Cloudy;49;SSW;9;77% Kelso-Longview;Clear;49;Calm;0;73% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;58;NNE;13;21% Olympia;Clear;47;SSW;8;76% Omak;Clear;51;N;14;28% Pasco;Mostly cloudy;63;NW;14;35% Port Angeles;Clear;48;W;12;82% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;47;NE;14;70% Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;50;WSW;2;79% Quillayute;Cloudy;48;N;5;82% Renton;Mostly clear;54;SE;3;63% Seattle;Mostly clear;53;SSW;2;69% Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;54;S;3;61% Shelton;Clear;47;WSW;14;76% Spokane;Mostly clear;48;Calm;0;79% Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;46;NNE;7;41% Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;48;Calm;0;79% Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;38;W;6;89% Tacoma;Partly cloudy;50;W;6;68% Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;50;W;6;68% Vancouver;Showers;55;N;5;52% Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;54;S;20;56% Wenatchee;Clear;56;WNW;13;45% Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;50;SW;5;79% Yakima;Clear;55;NW;10;41% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather