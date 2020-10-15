WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, October 14, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly clear;47;Calm;0;86%

Bellingham;Cloudy;51;N;3;85%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;48;ENE;2;93%

Chehalis;Mostly clear;48;S;5;93%

Deer Park;Clear;35;Calm;0;88%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;46;S;3;93%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;47;NW;17;70%

Ephrata;Clear;53;NW;20;37%

Everett;Mostly clear;46;NNE;2;87%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;46;ESE;5;99%

Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;48;W;5;86%

Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;50;NNW;6;79%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;47;Calm;0;92%

Moses Lake;Clear;53;W;10;46%

Olympia;Partly cloudy;44;SE;5;85%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;48;WNW;7;56%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;53;SW;8;54%

Port Angeles;Clear;48;WSW;14;73%

Pullman;Clear;45;W;7;65%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;50;ESE;2;79%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;45;E;5;96%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;54;NNE;5;66%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;51;NE;2;80%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;69%

Shelton;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;89%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;46;Calm;0;82%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;39;WSW;6;86%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;46;Calm;0;82%

Stampede Pass;Fog;36;Calm;0;92%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;50;SE;3;74%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;50;SE;3;74%

Vancouver;Clear;50;Calm;0;69%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;49;SSE;12;63%

Wenatchee;Clear;47;NW;7;60%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;53;WNW;13;79%

Yakima;Cloudy;45;S;3;65%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather